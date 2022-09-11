Come try dragon boat racing at Chifley Dam these school holidays

Children will have the opportunity to learn more about dragon boat racing this school holidays, with a number of sessions at Ben Chifley Dam.
On Monday, September 26, and Tuesday, September 27, the Bathurst Pan Dragons will be hosting a session on each day for children aged 11 years and older.
Cost is $10 each and includes paddle and lifejacket use, as well as a barbecue lunch afterwards.
There will be dragon boat games, tug of war and races.
No paddling experience is necessary, with training provided by a qualified coach on the day.
To register you attendance, email dclarke@csu.edu.au, with more information on the club www.bathurstpandragons.org.
Sessions will run from 9.30am-12pm.
Dragon boat racing has been a traditional Chinese paddled watercraft activity for over 2000 years and began as a modern international sport in Hong Kong in 1976.
For races, there are 18-20 people in a standard boat, and 8-10 in a small boat, not including the steersperson (sweep) and the drummer.
