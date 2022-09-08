IT'S a moment that has been three years in the making - on Sunday team of Bathurst Panther cubs will play in their first Group 10 Junior Rugby League grand final.
When the Bathurst Panthers under 11 league tag side runs out onto Carrington Park to face Orange CYMS Green in the decider, it will be proof of just how far the players have come.
Advertisement
They were once the side that had lots to learn and suffered heavy losses. Now they're the side in with a chance to be named premiers.
Just as she was there to guide them through their first junior match, Jess Hotham will be there on Sunday as coach when they vie for glory.
"About three or four of them are new, but I've had most these girls for the last three years. It started when most of them were about nine, now most of them are turning 11," Hotham said.
"The first year we were in the comp we were getting flogged every game. They were still loving it and learning, but now they've come of age this year they're going great guns.
"With these girls, it's been so rewarding because you can build on what you've already taught them. They are just getting better and better and it's been so cool to watch."
Panthers won 11 of their 13 regular season games to place second in the minor premiership to Orange CYMS Green.
They disposed of Mudgee White 34-6 in the opening week of finals then in week two pushed CYMS Green all the way to extra-time before going down 28-24.
It meant Panthers had to survive an eliminator against Mudgee White last weekend to earn spot in the decider. They toppled the Dragons 30-6.
"It means so much to them. Sometimes you don't think about how their little brains work, but when they lost and didn't get into the grand final the first time they were devastated, absolutely devastated," Hotham said.
"The girls were dead-set so even that whole match, it was just tit-for-tat that whole game.
"Then when we actually got in, it was the best thing ever, they were so excited."
Though Hotham is delighted her side is one win away from a Group 10 JRL title, she's taken as much pleasure from her Panthers being part of a 10-team under 11 tag competition this season.
It shows that even though the Group 10 senior league tag has had its struggles in 2022, the sport is popular with younger girls across the region
"There was a bit of a gap between us and CYMS to everyone else, but the competition was so good this year," Hotham said.
Advertisement
"Especially for me, seeing how it's dying in the opens, to see so many girls playing league tag has been a breath of fresh air."
CYMS Green head into the grand final as the favourites given they won the minor premiership.
But prior to winning the extra-time qualifying semi-final final thriller against Panthers, their head-to-head with the Bathurst side stood at one win apiece.
Panthers beat CYMS Green 22-16 in round two, while the Orange outfit triumphed 28-18 in round 13.
"They are just so on the same level it could go any way. To be honest, it will be just who turns up on the day this weekend, that will be who wins because they are so on par with each other with ability," Hotham said.
To try and get her side be the outfit that is switched on come kick-off, Hotham will be letting her players enjoy the moment.
Advertisement
More fun equals less pressure and hopefully a better performance.
"To be honest I've learned with the younger ones it's not about being serious, it's not about 'Oh my God it's a grand final and we've got to do this and do that'," the coach said.
"It's more about 'Hey guys, you know what you've got to do. You've made it this far and you've worked hard and you know what you need to do, so let's just enjoy the week.'
"My girls, I've got the same warm up every time and they know what they're doing."
Sunday's under 11s grand final, to kick-off at 10am, will be the first of four league tag deciders to be played at Carrington Park.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.