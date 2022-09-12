Members of St Vincent de Paul Bathurst had 900 more reasons to smile on Thursday September 8 as they were delivered a fundraising cheque from students at Mackillop College.
August 26 saw members of Mackillop College participate in a day of activities which would see funds raised in order to donate to the St Vincent de Paul charity.
These activities included a mufti day, a bake sale and the Mackillop's got talent event, which encouraged students to step out of their comfort zones and perform various acts in front of the school.
The fundraiser was a resounding success and saw a total of $900 raised.
President of St Vincent de Paul Bathurst Geoff Hubbard was incredibly grateful for the monetary donation from Mackillop students.
"We're very appreciative of the ladies at Mackillop and their efforts. They've done a fantastic job," Mr Hubbard said.
"The reason they raised the money is so we can start a food van."
Recent economic changes have left a number of Bathurst residents struggling financially, and once up and running, this food van would provide these people with obligation free meals.
"We're aiming to have pre-made meals in takeaway dishes, to take them out to designated places in town of an early evening so people can come down and take a meal," Mr Hubbard said.
"Then if they want to come back for another one, they can."
As well as the money raised from Mackillop College, members of St Vincent de Paul have also welcomed recent donations of up to $6000.
These donations have come from a sleepout hosted by 10-year-old Connor Klower and a donation from Mitchell Bestwick at One Agency Bestwick Real Estate.
These donations mean that St Vincent de Paul is well on the way to achieving its goal of starting a food van.
As well as receiving money from local fundraisers, members of St Vincent de Paul have also hosted barbeques at Bunnings Warehouse.
"We've hosted about three or four Bunnings barbeques, and they've been quite successful for us," Mr Hubbard said.
"We try to be proactive in our efforts ... even if we can do a little bit just by giving people something to eat, then we know we've made a difference."
Religious education coordinator and leader of mission and faith at Mackillop College, Paul Hughes is hoping that once the van is effective, students will be able to continue to help St Vincent de Paul, and in turn, the people of Bathurst.
"Once the food van is off the ground the plan is to involve some of our students with volunteering or in our hospitality classes," Mr Hughes said.
"We want to see the students volunteering out in the community serving meals to others, and hopefully we can have some parent involvement there as well."
This sentiment was shared by Mackillop College's year 11 leaders, Zara Peck and Charlotte Cooper who organised the fundraising event.
"I hope we can raise more money soon and hopefully our upcoming fundraisers can go towards the food van because it's a good cause, and hopefully we can volunteer our time as well," both Charlotte and Zara agreed.
