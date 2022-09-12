Western Advocate

Mackillop College presents St Vincent de Paul with fundraising donation

By Alise McIntosh
September 12 2022 - 12:30am
Members of Bathurst St Vincent de Paul Kim Colbourne, Geoff Hubbard, Marina Gray, Maura Murnane and Leoni Hubbard being presented with a $900 cheque from Mackillop students Zara Peck and Charlotte Cooper. Picture by Alise McIntosh

Members of St Vincent de Paul Bathurst had 900 more reasons to smile on Thursday September 8 as they were delivered a fundraising cheque from students at Mackillop College.

