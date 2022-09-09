A TOP two finish can be a valuable resource in Western Premier League, and in the case of Panorama FC it proved to be even more important result than usual.
The team's second place finish on the table gave the Goats a bye through to this Saturday's grand final qualifier against minor premiers Orange Waratahs, which was just as well because the team would have been severely undermanned for a game the previous weekend.
COVID swept through the Panorama ranks last weekend and the club would have been forced to call up a big group of BDF first grade players if they had finished anywhere between third and sixth.
Luckily for Panorama their hard work through the regular season reaped rewards in a way they never could expected.
They'll now be ready to attack this Saturday's crucial game at Waratahs with plenty of vigour and with all their players available.
"There ended up being seven of us who got it, myself included, along with six players. It wasn't a great time," Panorama co-coach Ricky Guihot chuckled.
So after being forced away from the field is there any danger of Panorama not feeling match fit for the grand final qualifier? Guihot doesn't think so.
He's got plenty of confidence in the fitness work that his side have been putting in throughout the competition.
"At this stage of the year, a week off won't hurt their fitness much at all. We're possibly two games away from the end of the season - at worst three if we make it all the way to the end of the season if we lose to Tahs," he said.
"We played four games in nine days so it really was a bad thing to have a week off. Yes, it might have been nice to turn the legs over and look at some structural stuff but the boys know how we play and what we want to do.
"On Tuesday night they probably trained the best I've seen them all year. We had 24 turn up to training. That session was great."
Panorama took on Tahs less than a month ago, where the Orange side came away with a 2-1 win.
Way back into April Panorama got the better of Tahs at Proctor Park in a 2-0 win, a result that was a part of the Bathurst club's 10-game unbeaten streak to start the season.
It's Waratahs who have been the form team of late, though they did have their six-game win streak brought to an end in the last round of the regular season by Parkes Cobras.
But with absolutely nothing on the line for Tahs in that match it's not wise to read too much into that result.
Guihot takes on friend and old Western NSW FC teammate Adam Scimone, who captains a Waratahs side that have set the standard through the back half of the season.
The Panorama mentor said it's exciting to see this match finally arrive.
"I still think we're the two better teams in the competition. I thought Bathurst '75 were unlucky last weekend and they should be commended for how well they've done, and with the young players they've got they'll be a force going forward," he said.
"Tahs have a lot of older heads and guys who have been around football for a long time and have played at a decent level. A few of them are probably heading towards the end of their playing careers so that's probably driving them to get it this year.
"I've had a lot to do with Adam over the years. We're good mates off the pitch. That'll change Saturday, and then we'll have a beer afterwards.
"They play for each other and they play with a lot of intensity, so if you don't match that then you're going to be in trouble."
The loser of this match will get a second chance to reach the grand final.
They'll take on the winner of this Saturday's elimination semi-final between Barnstoneworth United FC and Dubbo Bulls FC.
Kick-off at Waratahs is 3pm.
