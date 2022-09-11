Despite its prevalence, mental health remains one of the most challenging topics to discuss in everyday conversation with friends, family and other loved ones.
In an ongoing effort to bring awareness to not only youth mental health, but mental health experienced by all, Bathurst Regional Youth Council turned Machattie Park and its bordering trees yellow for R U OK? Day.
"When we started our term, we discussed what we were really passionate about and for all 14 of us, that was youth mental health," Bathurst Regional Youth Council mayor Harvey Lew said.
"Our current awareness initiative is around Machattie Park. We've got a whole bunch of trees covered in yellow wrapping with R U OK? Day posters.
"This is so people walking around or driving past can look at them and think about the day and everything it means while reflecting on their own mental health and positive wellbeing.
"It also can help them think about how they can assist other people who may be struggling with the same issues.
"It's not exactly in your face but it just makes you think about it."
Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor, who said he was blown away by the youth council's initiative, said he encourages all residents to reach out to friends and family to offer and/or seek support.
"I've got a good friend of mine who reaches out every now and then; he's going through a bit of trauma with some treatment. He reached out just the other day to let me know how he's going and ask how I'm going," Mr Taylor said.
"If anyone is going through a hard time, no matter what it is, just reach out to a friend.
"You really know who your real friends are because they will answer your call."
R U OK? Day is an Australian non-profit suicide prevention organisation that has been in action since 2009.
