Western Advocate

Bathurst Youth Council's R U OK? Day initiative sparks conversations

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
September 11 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Regional Youth Council with Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor at Machattie Park and the R U OK? Day banners. Picture by Jay-Anna Mobbs

Despite its prevalence, mental health remains one of the most challenging topics to discuss in everyday conversation with friends, family and other loved ones.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.