HOW do you bury Gold? St Pat's know it will require a dynamite team effort and a touch of explosive power from twin turbos.
This Sunday at Carrington Park St Pat's under 17 league tag side is aiming to upset Orange CYMS Gold in their Group 10 Junior League grand final.
CYMS Gold is yet to taste defeat in season 2022, has scored almost 200 points more than any of its rivals and has only twice conceded more than a converted try.
The form of the CYMS side is gold.
The Saints have gotten closer to defeating Gold than any other side in the under 17s competition.
In round four CYMS Gold beat the Saints 34-10, in round nine Pat's fell 32-14 and in the opening week of finals the Orange side beat the blue and whites 30-6.
Saints coach Molly Kennedy knows her players must be at their best if they're to produce a boil over.
However, she points out that CYMS Gold are yet to see what her side is fully capable of.
"Gold, they are an incredible side, their ball skills, I've never seen an under 17s side, especially girls, move the ball so well," she said.
"They've got a few key players and a few key moves that we'll try and knuckle out at training this week how to defend.
"But our squad has so much potential and if we play our best footy on the day, I think we can definitely beat them.
"We actually haven't had our full squad play against them yet and we have some incredible players like the two Rawlinson girls from Mudgee.
"They're twins and I've never seen people play football like them, they play off each other so well. So it will be great to have them out on the pitch this weekend with the likes of Sammy [Hanrahan] and Tahnee [Siakisoni]."
The Rawlinson twins, who linked with Pat's after Mudgee was unable to form a team in this age group, are part of the Saints' spine.
Maddy Rawlinson will line up at fullback in the decider and her sister Shauna Rawlinson will steer the Saints around as halfback.
Not only do they play well off each other, but they combine well with the Saints' other playmakers.
They and their fellow Saints will also need to be organised in defence against a Gold side that has plenty of speed within its ranks.
While CYMS Gold took the direct path to Sunday's grand final, St Pat's beat CYMS Green 14-6 in the preliminary final to earn its spot.
It was a hard-earned win, but one which has aided the Saints' preparation.
"It was a nail-biter that's for sure. They weren't too over the moon after they won, but I think they were too puffed and buggered," Kennedy said.
"We put the first points on the board, but they were such a strong defensive side. The side looked to be completely different to what we played in the season, so they definitely improved out of sight that Green side.
"But we had good vibes at training, the energy they gave off at training, they want to go out and win this weekend."
Kennedy says her players know all about the 'anything can happen in finals' mentality and as such, have put their past efforts against CYMS Gold behind them.
For some it will be their last game as Saints juniors and they are hungry to mark the occasion with a premiership.
"I think we'll lose about three or four players from this 17s age group to opens after this," Kennedy said.
"So it's definitely a positive that they're moving past what has happened before and focussing on how they can be better for Sunday.
"You know anything can happen in finals, so I guess we'll see."
Kick-off in Sunday's grand final between the Saints and CYMS Gold will be at 1.30pm.
