Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Subscriber

St Pat's hope to spring an upset over Orange CYMS Gold in the under 17s league tag grand final

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated September 9 2022 - 1:27am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The under 17 Saints are hoping to spring an upset over Orange CYMS Gold in their league tag grand final. Picture supplied.

HOW do you bury Gold? St Pat's know it will require a dynamite team effort and a touch of explosive power from twin turbos.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.