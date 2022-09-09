BECOME the Dragon slayers - that is the goal for the Bathurst Panthers under 12s side in Saturday's Group 10 Junior Rugby League grand final.
Since the Panthers first laced up their boots for a game of junior league, the Dragons have been their nemesis. In 2022 little has changed as the Mudgee side has again been a powerhouse.
But the Panthers have learned this season that the Dragons are not invincible. The boys in black handed Mudgee its only loss of the season.
They posted a 20-4 win over them in the opening round of the season.
"In their age group Mudgee has sort of been the benchmark all along. These kids have only beat Mudgee once since they've been involved in footy and that was at the start of the season," Panthers coach James Higgins said.
"They all had a pretty good pre-season and we copped Mudgee first up and I don't know that Mudgee was prepped as well as they normally are. There was a fair bit of dropped ball in that game from Mudgee.
"Otherwise whenever they've come up against Mudgee they've gone down, so hopefully they can pull something out to get it done."
While Mudgee has gone on to win 11 consecutive games since that round one defeat, Panthers have continued to challenge the Dragons.
In round 10 Panthers went down 16-6 to Mudgee and when the rivals met in the qualifying semi-final, it took a try in extra-time for the Dragons to win 10-6.
"The kids have played well all season ... we've trained pretty hard on our defence," Higgins said.
"Out there at Blayney in the semi we defended well, it's a shame they went down out there because I believe my guys deserved that win.
"It was in extra-time that Mudgee scored to win. It was a bit disappointing to see how disheartened they all were after the game, but I think it also put a bit of fire in the belly and that's why they gave it to Bloomfield."
As Higgins indicated, Panthers were impressive in the preliminary final against Bloomfield last Saturday, posting a 20-4 victory.
It gives the Panthers another shot at Mudgee.
Whatever plays out on Saturday, Higgins is proud of the way his players have worked this season after he took over from Emma Duke as coach.
"To Emma's credit, she did have the kids all the way through to this year ...the kids are where they are at because of Emma putting in the ground work over the last few years," Higgins said.
"I've got 18 kids that are playing and since round 11, I've had 18 kids at training Tuesday and Thursday every time, they're all committed and have all been working hard."
The under 12s grand final will kick-off at 10am Saturday at Mudgee's Glen Willow Stadium.
