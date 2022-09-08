BATHURST mayor Robert Taylor has paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who died in the early hours on Friday morning.
Queen Elizabeth II was the ruling monarch of Great Britain and the Commonwealth for 70 years, assuming the throne in 1952 after the death of her father King George VI.
Advertisement
She passed away at the age of 96.
Cr Taylor said it's an "incredibly sad day".
"As far as I can remember, she's been the Queen all my life. She was just a wonderful, wonderful leader and role model," he said.
READ MORE:
"She had a wonderful life. She wasn't just a queen, she was a mother, a grandmother and role model for a lot of people.
"She was selfless in her dedication to the realm and the Commonwealth."
"It's a hard gig and she made that her life."
Cr Taylor said he even remembers the Queen's visit to Bathurst back in 1954.
"I was only a young fella and I can remember - my grandparents were where the Hub is now - lifting up with my hands to look over and see her come up on the railway," he said.
Cr Taylor said Bathurst Regional Council will fly its flags at half-mast, while the Bathurst War Memorial Carillon tolled 96 times between 8am-9pm on Friday morning.
Bathurst MP Paul Toole also paid tribute to the Queen, describing her as an "incredible leader".
"As Queen, she has navigated seven decades of immense change and challenge with trademark courage, strength and an unfailing commitment to the people she served," he said.
"Her Late Majesty has been a tremendous friend to NSW.
"The affection with which she is held is reflected in the thousands that lined the streets for her visits to places like Bathurst, Dubbo, Lismore, Broken Hill and Wagga Wagga.
"I extend my deepest sympathies to all members of the Royal family who have not only lost a great leader but a mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
"We thank them for sharing her life with so many of us."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.