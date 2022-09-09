As Bathurst residents wake on this rainy Friday morning, they're waking to the sad news that Queen Elizabeth II has died.
While there have been reports of the 96-year-old's health declining, the statement released by the Palace announcing her death has still shocked the nation.
"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," the statement said.
King's Antiques & Collectables owner Martin King is one of Bathurst's biggest royalists, and has a personal connection to the Royal Family.
Before moving to Bathurst, Mr King lived in England and was mayor of Amersham in Buckinghamshire.
Through this role he had the chance to meet Queen Elizabeth II at multiple events, and the news of her death has left him extremely saddened.
"It's a very sad time. We knew it was going to happen but probably not this quick," Mr King said.
"Her mother reached 100 so I think we longed and hoped she would go that far."
Mr King recalls the Queen's coronation very clearly.
He was only five, but the significance of the event has left him with the memory forever.
Being one of the first houses in the area to have a television, Mr King said everyone piled into their front room to watch the event.
"She was an extremely hard working and fabulous lady, a remarkable women," he said.
The Queen's eldest son, now King Charles III, has released a statement expressing his heartache.
"The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.
"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother.
"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held."
Queen Elizabeth II's reign is the longest of any British monarch, having lasted almost 71 years.
She will forever be remembered as a hard working, generous lady who was loved by people around the world.
