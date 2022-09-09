Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Subscriber

Bathurst Panthers to face Orange CYMS Green in under 13s Group 10 Junior Rugby League grand final

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated September 9 2022 - 4:24am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bathurst Panthers under 13s will take on Orange CYMS Green in Saturday's Group 10 Junior Rugby League grand final. Picture supplied.

THEY are hungry, they are motivated by past disappointment and they are on a 10-game winning streak, but the Bathurst Panthers under 13s want to be premiers as well.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.