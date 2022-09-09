THEY are hungry, they are motivated by past disappointment and they are on a 10-game winning streak, but the Bathurst Panthers under 13s want to be premiers as well.
This Saturday the Mick Carter coached unit will take on Orange CYMS Green in their Group 10 Junior Rugby League grand final in Mudgee.
Most of them have already experienced what it is like to win on grand final day, having triumphed in 2020 as under 11s, but that only fuels their determination to hoist another trophy.
There's another motivator too.
Last season as under 12s Panthers beat Cowra 12-4 in the qualifying semi-final to earn a spot in the grand final qualifier alongside CYMS Green.
That game was never played due to the COVID-19 lockdown of regional NSW.
"They won as under 11s, they went undefeated, and last year were looking good for it until COVID shut things down," Carter said.
"Last year, it's right on their mind, they're talking about it all the time, they've talked about last year and how we've worked hard for two years now and want to get it."
This season Panthers claimed the minor premiership and twice beat CYMS Green - 30-4 in round four and 42-14 in round 13 - on their way to doing so.
But Carter knows better than to underestimate CYMS Green come Saturday.
"We had them in the last round and won that which gave us a three-point lead in the minor premiership," Carter said.
"They've been tough games but you know, Saturday will be a whole different ball game again I'd imagine.
"I'm quietly confident that they can get the job done and the boys are amongst themselves quietly confident. They all trained well on Tuesday and said they weren't nervous.
"But they still need to be switched on for the day.
"We're not counting our apples as yet, both sides have got a lot of work ahead of them. Fingers crossed, hopefully the boys can get the job done."
What gives Carter confidence is the strength his squad has right across the paddock.
Captain Riley Carter and Riley Hall are a formidable halves pairing, fullback Cooper Naylor can be devastating in broken play and Andrew Cutler is crafty at hooker.
Then there's the front row with Leon Mokaraka, who was part of the Sydney Roosters under 13s development program this year, and Zach Leydecker.
"Zach has come to us this year, his family relocated from Emu Plains, he's our other front rower alongside Leon," Carter said.
"He's been outstanding all year, he's one kid who is really excited. He's had a big year, he made the Group side and went well.
"Then I have three fellas from the under 12s who have backed up for me all year and will playing again on Saturday. Hats off to those three, Jackson [Fischbeck], Max [Higgins] and Charlie [Higgins], they've done an absolutely awesome job.
"Some teams have two or three people they rely on, but we are pretty strong across the park, I can't fault them anywhere."
Panthers' took the direct path to the grand final thanks to a 22-8 win over Bloomfield. It meant they sat last Saturday out.
But Carter stresses they will be ready for CYMS Green.
"The back end of the comp was quite good for us because we played three of the top five sides, we had St Pat's, we had Bloomfield and we had CYMS, so that was a good hit out going into semi-finals," he said.
"Then the semi against Bloomfield in Blayney that was quite comfortable, I was a little bit disappointed with the second half though.
"They've worked hard in the week they had off, we tried to do a game simulation at training."
Saturday's grand final at Mudgee's Glen Willow Stadium kicks off at 11am.
