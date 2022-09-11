The Ryan brothers at the Bathurst Telegraph Office.

THE Bathurst Telegraph Office in Howick Street, beside the School of Arts, was an important location after the telegraph was laid on to this city. It provided a link to the outside world, namely Penrith, Parramatta and Sydney. This week's Gregory photo from the Bathurst District Historical Society collection shows the Ryan brothers, employees of the Telegraph Office. Mr Gregory took their photos in Bathurst in July 1916.

The first telegraph office at Bathurst opened on December 29, 1859, not long after the wires were run up to the city.

There was some discussion in 1858 about approving the construction of a single telegraph line from Sydney to Bathurst.



After calling tenders in early 1859, the go-ahead was given for the telegraph line from Penrith up to Bathurst and, by September the same year, the line was all but completed.

Finally, on October 22, 1859, it arrived in Howick Street and was opened on December 29 - but they had no building!



Tenders for the erection of a telegraph station at Bathurst were called and it had to be operating by October 8, 1860.

The telegraph office was constructed beside the School of Arts in Howick Street.



On January 4, 1860, the Northern Times reported that, as of December 30: "The excitement occasioned in this town by the opening of the telegraph still continues. The telegraph office was crowded all day by persons sending messages and the promptness with which the replies were received has given great satisfaction."

By 1900, there were telephone lines and cabling strung around the streets.



Tenders for the erection of the Post and Telegraph Office had been called at Bathurst at Christmas 1874.

Various inspectors would arrive to carry out checks and fill out the regulatory forms, such as Mr McGaire, Inspector of the Postal and Telegraph Department, who travelled by steam train in early September 1899.

The telegraph did not, however, combine with the post office until November 13, 1905. A Telegraph Office was later opened at the Bathurst Racecourse on January 24, 1914.

Both the Ryan brothers began by delivering telegrams on the Telegraph Office bicycles. The boys also had to measure the rain gauge up to 9am each time it rained and post the result on the noticeboard.

As the brothers got older, they were expected to keep the Weather Observation Record Book at the Telegraph Office, recording the total number of points each day and month.



Other information showed the average total fall for the month as well as daily temperatures.

Both boys went on to become telegraphists and, after passing the various tests, they both became professional telegraph operators.



They used a telegraph key to send and receive the Morse code in order to communicate by land lines. The Ryan boys transmitted pulses over the wires in combinations of short and long pulses, represented on paper as dots and dashes.

The Bathurst Telegraph Office underwent several changes in 1912 which were announced in Bathurst on December 1.



"Bathurst telegraph office from yesterday has been constituted a repeating centre, and three additional hands have taken up duty, making nine telegraphists now at the Bathurst branch. The innovation means increased activity and facilities," the National Advocate said.

"The local telegraph office will now be working with Sydney all day. Business will be collected throughout the day from outlying stations and also transmitted to them. Bathurst will henceforth be the repeating centre for, among others, the following stations: Newbridge, Blayney, Carcoar, Woodstock, Cowra, Koorawatha, Grenfell, Oberon, Hill End, Sofala, Rockley, Burraga, Trunkey Creek, Tuena, Millthorpe, Coolah, Coonabarabran, Merriwa, Cassilis, Portland, Mudgee and Rylstone."

Alan McRae is with the Bathurst District Historical Society.

