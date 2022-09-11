Western Advocate
Our History

Tales of the telegraph that linked Bathurst to the big smoke | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
September 11 2022 - 6:00am
The Ryan brothers at the Bathurst Telegraph Office.

THE Bathurst Telegraph Office in Howick Street, beside the School of Arts, was an important location after the telegraph was laid on to this city. It provided a link to the outside world, namely Penrith, Parramatta and Sydney. This week's Gregory photo from the Bathurst District Historical Society collection shows the Ryan brothers, employees of the Telegraph Office. Mr Gregory took their photos in Bathurst in July 1916.

The first telegraph office at Bathurst opened on December 29, 1859, not long after the wires were run up to the city.

