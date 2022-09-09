Western Advocate

Calare MP Andrew Gee pays tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

September 9 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Calare MP Andrew Gee. Picture by Jude Keogh.

CALARE MP Andrew Gee has paid trip to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Friday morning.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.