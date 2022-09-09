CALARE MP Andrew Gee has paid trip to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Friday morning.
The Queen had been the ruling monarch of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth since 1952, her reign of 70 years the longest of any British or English monarch before her.
Mr Gee said the Queen devoted herself to her country and the Commonwealth through the "darkest of days and in times of triumph".
"Throughout her extraordinary reign including her final hours, she epitomised service, duty, and dignity," he said.
"In a rapidly changing and often tumultuous world, she was a reassuring presence of continuity and calm."
The Queen ultimately toured Australia on 16 occasions, with her visit in 1954 when she visited 57 towns and cities in 58 days.
"On February 12, 1954, the royal flight touched down at Raglan Aerodrome, and the Queen bid a big g'day to Bathurst," Mr Gee explained.
"The much-anticipated event saw more than 25,000 people flock to Bathurst's King's Parade to welcome the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh to the bush."
A decade and a half later, on 28 April 1970, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visited Orange.
"The Queen planted a tree on the eastern side of Robertson Park which still stands and toured the Email refrigerator factory in Edward Street - later known as Electrolux," Mr Gee.
"These visits show the Queen's great fondness and interest in regional Australia, and created a strong and lasting connection between residents of the Central West and the royal family."
"On this sad day, we thank and salute her Majesty's for her seven decades of unwavering and resolute service to the Commonwealth., and the international community of nations.
"She was a truly exceptional leader."
