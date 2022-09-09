Western Advocate

Residents of Bathurst shared their thoughts on Queen Elizabeth II

AM
By Alise McIntosh
September 9 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As I woke this morning to read the sad news of Queen Elizabeth II's passing, I did the same as most local residents; I sat in a moment of mourning, and paused to reflect on the legacy Queen Elizabeth II has left in Bathurst, Australia and the World.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.