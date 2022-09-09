Not many people can say they photographed Queen Elizabeth II in their home town, but it's an experience Bathurst photographer Phill Murray will never forget.
Following the news of The Queen's death, people around the world are remembering and paying tribute to this incredible woman.
Bathurst welcomed The Queen on two occasions during her reign, and Mr Murray attended both.
Her first trip to Bathurst was in 1954, and while only a child, Mr Murray has a clear recollection of the day.
"I was one of the school children down at the showground when she paraded through," he said.
"The only way you could go to The Queen was you had to have a school uniform and in those days not every child went to school with a uniform.
"So mothers were running around making sure every child had a school uniform leading up to it."
Fast forward almost 30 years to 1982, and Queen Elizabeth II made another trip to Bathurst, where she walked through the town's streets to City Hall, and greeted her admirers along the way.
On this occasion, Mr Murray was front and centre with a camera in hand.
Everything was carefully planned, with media required to follow strict regulations and anyone handing flowers to The Queen as she walked past had been preapproved.
"I was informed that I was only to take photographs of Her Majesty about 12 or 13 feet away," Mr Murray said.
"On one occasion I got a bit too close because I thought this would make a better photo and as a result I felt myself being lifted off the ground and there was a big English security agent who literally picked me up and carried me back and just said, 'You're to close boy.' "
Mr Murray said he was amazed at how many people The Queen stopped to talk to on her way to City Hall for the Citizen's Luncheon.
During the event, the photographers were told they were not allowed to take photos of The Queen eating or drinking.
During her visit, Mr Murray said the atmosphere in Bathurst was excellent and the streets were filled with residents of all ages trying to get a glimpse of The Queen.
And as far as career opportunities go, this is one of Mr Murray's favourites.
"It's something you do only once in your lifetime, and to photograph a Queen and photograph her in Bathurst is special," he said.
Mr Murray said The Queen's death is very sad news and he will remember her as beacon; a very strong lady who was a voice of reassurance during world disasters and a happy face during rejoicing times.
