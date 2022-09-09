Western Advocate

Construction code changes and city's housing future will be on agenda at Housing Forum in Bathurst

By Ingrid Pearson
September 9 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Construction code changes and city's housing future will be on agenda at forum

IN recent interviews, Bathurst Regional councillor Margaret Hogan highlighted the housing crisis and the need for a conversation on how to provide equitable, affordable housing in our city and region.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.