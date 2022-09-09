Construction code changes and city's housing future will be on agenda at forum

IN recent interviews, Bathurst Regional councillor Margaret Hogan highlighted the housing crisis and the need for a conversation on how to provide equitable, affordable housing in our city and region.
Coincidentally, the NSW Minister for Planning and Minister for Homes announced the release of a new Sustainable Buildings SEPP, effectively lifting BASIX thermal performance of new homes from 5.5 stars to a 7 stars NatHERS rating.
This policy and regulations will commence on October 1, 2023 to allow industry and assessors to prepare.
With involvement from Bathurst Regional Council, Architects OutWest has co-ordinated a Housing Forum to be held at Bathurst Rail Museum on Thursday afternoon, September 15 from noon to 5pm.
Cost of attending is $20 per person payable on the day.
Design practitioners, building professionals, volume and special needs housing providers and members of the community are welcome to attend.
Participants in the forum will include Cr Margaret Hogan; Bathurst Regional Council manager strategic planning Janet Bingham; Vivability CEO Nick Packham; Rights and Inclusion Australia access consultant and chair Michael Fox; and Tom Simmat, an architect experienced in aged care, early childhood learning, commercial, and integrated housing.
For further information and registration by September 14, 2022, contact myself on 0418 228 766 or ingrid@bigpond.com.
