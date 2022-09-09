Western Advocate
Check out the photos from when Queen Elizabeth II visited Bathurst

Updated September 10 2022 - 2:41am, first published September 9 2022 - 4:30am
THE Western Advocate has gone through its archives to revisit old photos of when Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II visited Bathurst.

