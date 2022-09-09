THE Western Advocate has gone through its archives to revisit old photos of when Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II visited Bathurst.
The Queen visited Bathurst twice throughout her reign - in 1954 and 1982.
Her visit to Bathurst in 1954 come on February 12, just over seven months after she was coronated monarch of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth realm.
Her second and last visit to Bathurst came in 1982 on October 11.
According to news reports at the time, the Queen's visit to 1954 - which also marked the first time a reigning monarch visited Australia - attracted a crowd of 80,000-90,000.
The Queen and her husband the Duke of Edinburgh arrived in Bathurst by plane, before she left for Lithgow via train.
