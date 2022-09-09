Western Advocate

Mitchell Highway night works and detour through Blayney extended again

Updated September 9 2022 - 4:51am, first published 4:28am
Fourth time's a charm? Mitchell Highway detour extended yet again

TRANSPORT for NSW will no doubt be hoping that the fourth time's a charm after it announced another extension for night work on the Mitchell Highway near Bathurst and a night detour through Blayney.

