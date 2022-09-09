Fourth time's a charm? Mitchell Highway detour extended yet again

TRANSPORT for NSW will no doubt be hoping that the fourth time's a charm after it announced another extension for night work on the Mitchell Highway near Bathurst and a night detour through Blayney.
The road maintenance between Marys Lane (at Dunkeld) and The Rocks, and a detour via Millthorpe Road and the Mid-Western Highway through Blayney, was originally scheduled to run from August 21 to August 25.
It was subsequently extended for one week from Sunday, August 28 and then extended again for a week from Sunday, September 4.
It has now been extended for a third time from this Sunday, September 11.
Transport for NSW says the work will include repairing a traffic hazard near Vittoria (which has forced a reduction in the speed limit to 40 kilometres an hour for 200 metres) and replacing the road surface between Marys Lane and The Rocks.
It says the repair of the traffic hazard will be completed this Sunday, September 11, while the work on replacing the road surface will be carried out between 7pm and 5am from Sunday, September 11 and is expected to be completed over five nights, weather permitting.
The detour via Millthorpe Road and the Mid Western Highway through Blayney will be in place during work hours.
Transport for NSW says access will be maintained for residents and emergency services vehicles in the event of an emergency.
It says motorists should plan their trip, allow up to 15 minutes of extra travel time and follow the direction of traffic control and signs.
It has thanked motorists for their patience "while this important work is carried out".
