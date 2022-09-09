Get your Queen Elizabeth II souvenir edition tomorrow

Dear subscribers,
Don't miss tomorrow's special souvenir edition of the Weekend Advocate where we pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
Our coverage will capture today's news and tributes from around the world, where there has been an outpouring of grief for the United Kingdom's longest-serving monarch, after 70 years on the throne.
She was 96 years old.
You can recap on today's coverage, here:
