LOOKING back, Clarissa Kelly can see it was a "little bit ambitious".
She had made a commitment to run 10 kilometres a day every day during August to raise money for the Cancer Council and to fit it in around the other aspects of her life.
"I did, obviously, have the odd day where, if I'd had a big day, and running 10 kays every day, you do get a bit fatigued," she said.
"But I guess my main spur was the fact that people with cancer, they don't get an option to say I don't want to do this today, I don't want to go to that appointment, I don't want to have this treatment - because it's often the difference between a good and bad outcome.
"I guess that's what spurred me on to be, like, no excuses. I've made the commitment and I've got to do it."
Ms Kelly also had an inspiration close to hand.
"My mum has taken on her fourth round of battling cancer and each time she's undertaken surgery and treatments, the Cancer Council has been a massive support," she said.
That supported has included accommodation, transport for surgeries and treatments and "even just information".
Ms Kelly ran in the mornings and evenings ("usually at 5am or 5pm, so I was often in the dark; I had a head lamp") during the month of her fundraising challenge, which she completed as part of the Daffodil Day Appeal during August.
And she said that, on the whole, she enjoyed it.
"With all the stress going on of everyday life and what was going on with Mum, it was a good way to, I guess, mentally unwind while I was out there running," she said.
"And once I finished, it was a bit sad.
"You get into a routine and you have that mindset that I just have to get it done."
Ms Kelly had hoped to raise around $600 through her running challenge and ended up raising just over $3400.
"So I was pretty happy with that," she said.
"And very grateful. Times are tough, and there's lots of charities and organisations out there seeking donations, so I was pretty overwhelmed with people backing me in and donating that sort of money."
As for her mum, she's "had another major surgery and we're just waiting for further testing around what her next treatment plan will be - but probably some chemo", Ms Kelly said.
"But on the whole, she's doing well, she's got a great mindset and she's definitely never wavered once with her battles.
"She just gets on with it, so I guess that was the mentality I took into this challenge - you just have to get on with it and get it done."
Cancer Council says the organisation and its research partners have invested more than $290 million in world class cancer research from 2016 to 2020, making the organisation the largest independent funder of cancer research in the country.
Thanks to investment in cancer research, advances have been made in cancer prevention, screening, early detection and treatment that have helped increase survival rates from 51 per cent in the late 1980s to around 70 per cent, according to Cancer Council.
