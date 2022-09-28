Threatening text messages land former Corrective Services officer before court

A FORMER Corrective Services NSW officer of over 20 years has pleaded guilty to a set of domestic violence-related charges.
The man, who cannot be identified to protect the identity of the victim, was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court after pleading guilty to contravening a domestic Apprehended Violence Order (AVO) and intimidation (domestic).
Documents before the court said the man began to send text messages to the victim's mobile phone at about 4.30pm on April 18 this year, asking that their son collect his belongings from his property.
"You and your [expletive] sons, tell them to come out if they want to die," he said at one stage.
The court heard that the victim stopped replying to the man's messages as she became fearful that he would assault her sons.
She notified police and supplied them with screenshots of the messages.
Police attended the man's address, where he was questioned in relation to the matter.
He confirmed to police he had sent the text messages to the victim while drunk and that he was fully aware of his AVO conditions - which he breached - but claimed he did not intend to cause the victim fear.
The court heard during sentencing that the offender consumed approximately 36 standard alcoholic drinks at the time the offences occurred.
"His behaviour could only be described as excessive and subpar. His offending arose out of poor decision-making," his solicitor Emma Mason said during submissions.
Ms Mason told the court that her client's social skills were hindered by the decades he spent as a Corrective Services officer - a position he no longer holds.
"He's a man who has never been before court ... he's excessively committed to a new life," she said.
As Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis handed down her sentence, she noted the type of behaviour required by a Corrective Services officer and how it contradicts with what is expected of a member of society.
"I often see situations similar to this where people have been in the armed services, police force and Corrective Services," Magistrate Ellis said.
"We expect Corrective Services officers to be pretty tough, yet as a father, ex-husband, you're expected to be soft.
"I accept that perhaps we need to look at this as a society."
The man was sentenced to an 18-month community correction order - without conviction - with the condition he abstain from alcohol for six months.
