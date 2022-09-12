Dead-heat on Bathurst's vote for favourite hot chip shop

THERE'S been a deadlock in the Western Advocate's poll to discover who serves up the best hot ships in Bathurst.
And instead of doing a tie-breaker, the Western Advocate has opted to share the award.
Both Wishbone Chicken on William Street and Carillon Fish Shop on George Street received the same amount of votes, after the poll received strong support from the Bathurst community.
Wishbone Chicken owner Tee Ou said it was an "honour" to receive the recognition.
"We cook with a lot of love and care," he said.
"The secret to it is patience and obviously the right temperature of oil when you cook."
Mr Ou and his wife have been running Wishbone Chicken for 12 years, since taking from the old owners, but he hasn't changed up the way the chips are prepared.
"We didn't change anything," he said.
"The chicken, chips and gravy, they're all the same.
"Gravy is one of those old traditional mixes. It's been the same recipe for 40 years. We don't change it."
Soula Aspros, of the Carillon Fish Shop, has been running her shop on George Street for nearly 50 years and has built up a strong and loyal customers.
While officially called Carillon Fish Shop, most locals refer to the business as Mrs Aspros' fish and chips, which shows just how much of a mark she's made in town.
