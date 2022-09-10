Hockey fans out in force to see the best in the Central West

HOCKEY fans from across the region gathered at Cooke Park on Saturday to watch the Central West's best hockey players fight it out for glory in the Central West Premier League competition.
St Pat's were playing in both the men's and women's competition, and while both were ultimately defeated in their respective games, still put on a great show for hockey fans.
Advertisement
IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
In the women's competition, Lithgow Panthers proved too strong for St Pat's scoring twice in the first quarter - their opening goal coming after just 45 seconds - to set up a 2-1 win over St Pat's at Bob Roach Field.
Lithgow Storm downed St Pat's men's side in a 4-2 victory in the men's competition, coming back from a two goal deficit to win Saturday's decider.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.