Expect a twist or two to come in hydro story

A RESOLUTION remains some time away, but the story of a proposed pumped hydro project near Yetholme has already provided a couple of twists worthy of an Agatha Christie classic.
It all seemed quite straightforward initially as the company ATCO laid out its plans for the project and the community group Friends of the Fish River (set up in opposition to the Yetholme proposal) marked out the territory for its fight.
Advertisement
And then, last Friday, came the announcement from the NSW Government that it would provide almost $9.5 million in a recoverable grant to the Yetholme proposal (as part of a package of money for five pumped hydro projects in the state) for work including establishing whether the project was feasible.
Suddenly, the story looked very different.
The recoverable grant wasn't presented as a vote of confidence (the project still faces a number of steps, including the submission of an environmental impact statement, and ATCO itself has maintained that it has yet to make a final decision on whether it even wants to go ahead), but the casual observer could be forgiven for seeing it that way.
It was hard to imagine the NSW Government providing millions of dollars if it didn't think the project had merit.
A few days later, though, the story changed again, when Member for Bathurst Paul Toole made it clear that he had yet to be won over - and, in fact, he believed many of the concerns he had heard about the proposal were "fair and reasonable".
From being given more than $9 million of (recoverable) taxpayers' money on the Friday to failing to win the confidence of the Deputy Premier on the Monday, it had been a mixed few days.
And so where does the story go from here?
The next step will be information sessions planned this month and the release of the environmental impact statement, which ATCO says will provide much more information on the project's finer details.
But it's turning out to be a complicated story in more ways than one: a renewable energy project being fought (partly) on environmental grounds; a project that has received the NSW Treasurer's interest but the Deputy Premier's concern; a water project in a region that was gasping through a terrible drought three years ago but has been awash with the stuff since then.
We've had the recent flashpoints over proposed solar farms in the Bathurst area, but this story seems both more contested and more consequential. It's also very much up in the air.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.