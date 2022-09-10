Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Photos

Mudgee fullback Noah Cox scores extra-time match winner in under 12s Group 10 Junior Rugby League grand final

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated September 10 2022 - 5:40am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

EXTRA-TIME ecstasy for the Mudgee Dragons, extra-time agony for the Bathurst Panthers - that was the tale of Saturday's under 12s Group 10 Junior Rugby League grand final.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.