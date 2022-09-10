FIRST came determined defence, then came awesome attack and together those efforts added up to a 34-4 grand final triumph for the under 13 Bathurst Panthers on Saturday.
After a tight opening half in their Group 10 Junior Rugby League grand final against Orange CYMS Green, Panthers laid on 22 unanswered points in the second stanza.
It meant the Panthers got to belt out their victory song after the final whistle sounded at Mudgee's Glen Willow Sporting Complex.
"Probably with 10 to go was when I thought we had it. I got myself pretty worked up and I was very emotional over it all," Panthers coach Mick Carter said.
"They're a class footy side and are easy side to coach.
"I can't fault anyone, every one of them worked hard."
For many of the Panthers it was their second premiership medal, but unlike season 2020 when they went through undefeated as under 11s, this time they had to work even harder.
Constant showers of rain made the ball slippery and in the first half especially CYMS Green tested the Panthers' defensive line.
But the only time CYMS Green managed to crack Panthers was in the 11th minute.
"Their defence was good, we probably only had 30 percent of the footy in that first half because we made some silly mistakes turning it over," Carter said.
"But our defence in the first half certainly set it up."
That strong defence gave Panthers confidence and in the second half, led by a double from captain and man of the match Riley Carter, the boys in black flexed their attacking muscle.
"We made a prefect start to that second half. It was like I said to them, 'If you can hold onto the footy you've got plenty of points in you'," Carter said.
"They completed their sets and they did well and the tries came.
"Hats off again to the three boys from the under 12s coming up to help as well. Without them I'm back to 14-15 players which makes the whole year real tough."
The grand final was just two minutes old when Panthers forced a line drop-out and off the set that followed, fullback Cooper Naylor went over in the left corner.
Riley Carter nailed the sideline conversion to make it 6-0.
Panthers continued to probe in attack, centre Tyler Kelleher busted tackles and made good yards out wide, but the next points to come belonged to CYMS Green.
From a scrum CYMS Green spread the ball left then kicked to turn Panthers around.
It was CYMS Green second rower Lewis Hannan who led the chase, twice toeing the ball along the ground as he went before grounding it for a brilliant solo try.
However, from the kick-off CYMS Green knocked on to gift Panthers attacking position.
Panthers probed, they earned a six again call, and from the set which followed prop Zac Leydecker crashed over.
That was the attacking highlight for Leydecker, but what he then did in defence proved just as telling.
The forward turned away CYMS Green's Jackeel Jones when he seemed destined to score and the next play made another pressure tackle on Panthers' line.
The next time CYMS Green got the ball it was Leydecker who again led the defensive effort, making multiple tackles in the same set to help Panthers go to half-time with a 12-4 lead.
"He's had a great year Zac, I think he was a bit burnt out at the back end of that first half, but he played awesome," Mick Carter said.
In the second half Panthers came out full of intent.
A strong charge from front rower Leon Mokaraka - one of many in the second half - helped Panthers into good field position and they finished the set by forcing a line drop out.
Panthers remained in attack and with six minutes of the half gone Riley Carter spotted a gap, backed himself, burst through a group of tacklers, palmed off another defender and came up with a try.
When Mokaraka crossed four minutes later the score pushed out to 22-4 and momentum was clearly with the Panthers.
The rain belted down, but more points came.
With a tick over five minutes remaining Riley Carter broke clear following a scrum, running some 20 metres to score.
His halves partner Riley Hall then iced the win with just over a minute left, Carter adding the extras to make it 34-4.
