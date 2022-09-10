Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Watch

Bathurst Panthers win under 13s Group 10 Junior Rugby League grand final 34-4 over Orange CYMS Green

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated September 10 2022 - 8:11am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Under 13s grand final, Bathurst Panthers vs Orange CYMS Green

FIRST came determined defence, then came awesome attack and together those efforts added up to a 34-4 grand final triumph for the under 13 Bathurst Panthers on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.