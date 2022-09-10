HE scored two tries in his first match in over a month for Cronulla, but at full-time in Saturday night's NRL qualifying final against North Queensland Will Kennedy wasn't celebrating.
Instead the Bathurst product and his fellow Sharks were left shattered - physically and emotionally - after a 32-30 golden-point loss to the Cowboys.
The epic clash at Shark Park lasted just under 93 minutes and easily ranks as the most challenging of Kennedy's 60 NRL games at fullback for the Sharks.
Making his return from ankle surgery, the 25-year-old earned 124 running metres for the match with 76 of those off his strong kick returns.
He also had three tackle breaks and a line break on his stats sheet as well as a try in each half.
But what Kennedy didn't have - and what he and his team-mates so badly wanted - was a spot in the preliminary final. That went to the Cowboys.
It means Kennedy and his Sharks will now face a sudden-death match against either the Sydney Roosters or South Sydney.
Saturday night's clash with the Cowboys was Kennedy's second career taste of NRL finals.
Two years ago Kennedy got his first finals experience in an elimination final the Sharks lost 32-20 to the Canberra Raiders.
Last year the Sharks finished the season in ninth, with only points differential denying them a second consecutive finals appearance.
However, in 2022 Kennedy and his team-mates finished the race to the minor premiership in second thanks to 18 wins from 24 games.
It was the Sharks' highest regular season finish since 1999 - Kennedy was two at the time.
It was a mixed opening half on Saturday for the Bathurst talent as he played his first match since July 30.
In the seventh minute Kennedy and team-mate Nicho Hynes appeared to have held up Cowboys' second rower Tom Gilbert in goal.
Despite being hampered by the goal post, Kennedy initially had his body under the ball.
However, as Gilbert rolled over he managed to grass the tip of the ball for the opening try.
Kennedy's first carry came with 9:38 gone and it was a good one. Attacking the ball with a kick reception, he made 15 metres.
It helped give the Sharks momentum and - after a pair of six again calls - Cronulla had its first try thanks to Toby Rudolf.
Fourteen minutes later the Sharks hit the lead with a Siosifa Talakai try, but then came a lapse which saw the Cowboys back in front.
Kennedy missed two tackles as last man in defence in as many minutes as firstly Tom Dearden then Peta Hiku scored for the Cowboys.
However, Kennedy helped make amends before half-time in the best possible fashion - he scored his sixth try of the season.
Backing up on the inside as winger Ronaldo Mulitalo broke clear, a flying Kennedy caught the ball on his chest and sprinted away to score in the 35th minute.
Hynes' conversion locked it up at 18-all and that's how it stood at the break.
The Cowboys scored first in the second half, but in the 66th minute Kennedy came up with another big play to send the Sharks fans in the 12,447 strong crowd into raptures.
Kennedy sprinted to hit a Hynes pass at speed then planted the ball over the line for his second try of the final.
The conversion made it 30-22 but there was more drama to come.
With eight minutes to go the Sharks were reduced to 12 men when Connor Tracey was sinbinned. The Cowboys kicked a goal from the resulting penalty then, with 20 seconds left on the clock, Jason Taumalolo scored.
Valentine Holmes booted the conversion to send the match into extra-time.
Those 10 minutes ticked by without an addition to the scoreline which meant the match went into golden point.
Two-and-a-half minutes into that period Holmes booted a 40 metre field goal to clinch a 32-30 win for the Cowboys.
