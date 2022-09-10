WINNING on grand final day - it was a moment that Riley Carter had been dreaming about all season, but when the dream came true on Saturday it was even better than he'd imagined.
The Bathurst Panthers halfback was not only captain of the under 13s side that tasted Group 10 Junior Rugby League glory, but he scored two tries in the 34-4 win over Orange CYMS Green and was named best on ground.
Advertisement
"It's amazing, I'm very happy about it," Carter said.
"We've worked hard for it all year, this is what I dreamed of, and we got it done today."
Remarkably, it is the second time Carter has scored pair of tries in a player of the match performance on grand final day.
He also did it in 2020 when guiding the under 11 Panthers to a 30-18 win over Cowra.
In that win Carter also had two try assists on his stats sheet and on Saturday at Mudgee's Glen Willow Stadium, the playmaker kept busy in attack once more.
He played a role in Panthers' opening try, putting the ball onto the chest of fullback Cooper Naylor who then went over in the left corner.
But it was in the second half where Carter really shone.
Six minutes after play resumed he scored a brilliant try. Running onto a ball from five-eighth Riley Hall, Carter burst through a three-man tackle on the 10 metre line.
He then palmed off CYMS Green fullback Harry Miller and had the strength to dive over underneath the sticks despite the efforts of rival hooker Archie Cartwright and five-eighth Jack Kent.
Carter threw the ball in the air in delight and embraced his team-mates before nailing the conversion to make it 18-4.
"I'd seen the hole so I thought I'd just run at it and play off Riley," Carter said.
That try and conversion - the star number seven missed just one of his six attempts for the match - gave Panthers a handy buffer.
But it was when he scored again with 5:04 left on the clock he and his fellow Panthers really knew the premiership was theirs.
Advertisement
This time he sliced through CYMS Green following a scrum and sprinted away to score, raising his fist in triumph before grounding the ball.
He celebrated that try with his team-mates and celebrated with them again when the final whistle sounded.
"I was a bit nervous, but it got good after half-time," Carter said.
"After half-time, after we got that first couple of tries, I thought that we'd keep going.
"It's a great team. We are like a bunch of brothers, we're always together. We always get to training and do the hard work."
That hard work is what made Carter's dream come true.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.