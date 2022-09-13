AS a child, Kayleen Cole had dreamed of becoming a nurse and now as a talented, formidable clinical nurse specialist, her childhood dreams have come true.
On September 6, Mrs Cole celebrated 26 years at Bathurst Health Service.
It all began in 1997 for the self-confessed country girl at heart who after spending time in various locations across the Central West, stepped foot into a town that she would one day call home.
"I grew up in Forbes and was an enrolled nurse before I became a registered nurse. I trained at Forbes and Parkes Hospitals and worked in both institutions," Mrs Cole said.
"After I finished university, I did a postgraduate at Dubbo. Then I moved to Bathurst where I met my husband and got married, I've stayed ever since."
There were a few reasons why Mrs Cole - who has spent the last 19 years in the emergency department - was bewitched by Bathurst and all were things she simply couldn't ignore.
"I like the people, I find the people here quite warm and friendly," she said.
"Bathurst is and always has been an ideal location to be honest and it's close to family."
In the wake of her 26 year celebration, Mrs Cole took a moment to pause and acknowledge how privileged she feels to be living the life she had always dreamed, particularly as a mum of three.
"I always had an interest in being a nurse. My mum, when I was a child, always wanted to be one but she never did achieve that unfortunately," she said.
"I'm in a job I love, I've got a fantastic family, three great children and an amazing husband. I'm very privileged and very lucky, and I know it.
"I've always worked hard so I knew I would do well in what I did because once I apply myself, I try to give 100 per cent.
"But did I think I would be a clinical nurse specialist grade two sitting in peds? Probably not."
Mrs Cole attributes her long-standing success with Bathurst Health Service to not only her dedication to nursing, but also her colleagues who continue to wrap her in a blanket of support.
"As I went through my nursing career, I gained confidence and that's from having people around me saying 'you can do this'," she said.
"That's what has supported me along the way, and my family of course. They've always been in my corner.
"Bathurst Health Service has been amazing to me, I've been really well supported by my peers and management. I love working here."
As for any standout moments throughout her career, Mrs Cole struggled to name just one with each day a highlight.
"Seeing people come in and helping them get better by providing them with comfort and support in a friendly manner, that's the whole aim of nursing," she said.
"When I have children who come to me for a long period of time, for example, and they get better. They don't need me anymore but it's a good thing because we've provided them with the care they need.
"You need to put a smile on your face and greet people with a positive attitude because they're having it tough, so we need to try and make it better for them.
"That gives me satisfaction, to be able to help people."
