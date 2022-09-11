"Please don't dump your rubbish."
That's the message Breeanan Irons is sending to the local community after she and fellow Third Bathurst All Saints Cathedral Scout Group scouts spent their Sunday (September 11) cleaning up Edgell Creek.
The clean up was arranged by the 13-year-old who, as part of her mission for milestone three, got a group of scouts together and gave the environment a helping hand.
"It was my idea to clean up the creek because I've seen a lot of rubbish here," she said.
"It makes me upset that there's a lot of rubbish."
Bathurst Scout Group adult leader, Glen Lewin was in support of Breeanan's mission to clean up Edgell Creek, which is one of six eight hour-long special interest awards she is required to undertake to reach milestone three.
"It's a great creek but there are lots of weeds and rubbish. We're going to go home and hopefully take lots of rubbish out of this creek and do the environment a good turn," Mr Lewin said.
Breeanan has been a member of scouts for seven years and said the group is something she loves being a part of.
"I love the community and all of the different challenges you're faced with, like going to camps where you don't know many people or building your knowledge of the environment," she said.
In parting, Breeanan had one message for the Bathurst community; "please don't do it."
"There are a lot of people who go out of their way to clean up rubbish, which is kind, but it just makes everyone's life easier if you don't do it," she said.
