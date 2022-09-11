Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Photos and Video
Our People

Third Bathurst All Saints Cathedral Scout Group scout Breeanan Irons arranges clean up of Edgell Creek

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
September 11 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breeanan Irons and Savana Robinson-Carroll pull mower out of Edgell Creek as part of clean up.

"Please don't dump your rubbish."

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.