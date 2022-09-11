THEY'VE been the benchmark throughout this year's Group 10 under 15s league tag competition and there was no chance that the Bathurst Panthers would take a step back from their high standard in Sunday's grand final on home turf.
The Panthers completed an unbeaten 2022 campaign with a 40-16 victory over Orange CYMS at Carrington Park, running the girls in green off the park in a one-sided first half of football.
CYMS had come close to beating the Panthers in the first week of finals, where the score finished 8-4, but that only served to fire up the Bathurst side for the big day.
Tanya Kelleher, Abbey Carter and Tameika Clarke each scored two tries for the Panthers in their impressive, high-scoring showcase of attacking league tag in the most important match of the season.
Carter was named best on ground in the grand final while CYMS fullback Miah Naden was outstanding in defeat as she finished with a hat-trick.
Panthers coach Paige Gallagher said her team have continued to surprise her throughout the season with the way they've elevated their game.
"I was definitely handed a very talented team at the start of this season," she said.
"I don't feel like I've had to change much with this side, so I'm very lucky to have this group. They've gone undefeated through the year and it's a great way to end the season.
"They just kept building on their skills throughout the year and it's obviously ended with an amazing grand final performance. Can't ask for anything better.
"Orange got the first try today and I think that annoyed the girls a bit and got them fired up, and they quickly got back on top."
CYMS caught Panthers by surprise when they scored after just three minutes.
Several Panthers defenders misread the path of a CYMS grubber kick and that allowed Naden to pounce on the ball and put her side up 4-0.
Panthers' response was swift and emphatic.
Kelleher picked a gap to the left side of the uprights to score in the eighth minute, and the conversion Carter had the hosts back in front.
Carter was then given a little too much space to manoeuvre 30m out from the CYMS try line and that was all she needed to run in her side's second try.
The points kept coming from a rampant Panthers in the 15th minute when Kyla Whiting somehow squeezed her way past several CYMS defenders close to the line to score in the right corner, making it 16-4.
CYMS had their best opportunity to hit back on the next Panthers set when they dropped the ball in their own territory but the girls in green couldn't capitalise.
When CYMS coughed up the ball shortly afterwards Panthers didn't let the chance go to waste.
Carter picked up her second try of the day when she hit the line hard and slipped past the outstretched hands of two CYMS defenders to score from close distance.
Kelleher then completed her brace when she made a burst down the left wing, as was just a few steps too far ahead of a determined Naden who couldn't quite chase her down.
An excellent sideline conversion from Lara Edwards made it 28-4 at the break.
The start to the second half was a messy one from both sides.
Orange CYMS' kick-off failed to go 10 metres and then they dropped the ball inside their own 20m.
However, Panthers came up with an error themselves to miss out on an early chance to extend the margin.
CYMS would then get the ball down the other end of the field during a positive stretch of play, and would force the Panthers into repeat line drop outs.
The visitors couldn't get a result out of those repeat sets and it would come back to bite.
On the Panthers' next two trips downfield Clarke would score a pair of tries within three minutes of each other - almost scored in identical fashion.
The Panthers number nine, on both occasions, broke towards the right side of the field and picked a gap in the CYMS defensive line to dive across for the four points.
Those tries put the result well beyond doubt at 40-4 with 13 minutes to spare.
CYMS softened the blow a little when Naden picked up two more tries towards the end of the match.
The first came on the back of a fast kick chase while the next effort, five minutes from full-time, saw Naden again get on the end of a kick before producing a nasty inside step to shake off the Panthers defender and score.
Panthers would still go on to celebrate a comfortable success - their 13th straight victory of the year.
