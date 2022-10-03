Magistrate warns man after his verbal fight over rental payments turned physical

FRUSTRATION over rental payments has landed a man on a community correction order (CCO) after he pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court to domestic violence-related assault.
According to police documents before the court, Scott William Burns, 50, of Hill Street, Bathurst, the victim in the matter and two others were at a Rocket Street home in Bathurst on the evening of August 27 this year drinking alcohol and listening to music.
Police say a verbal argument over rental payments turned physical at 11.15pm when Burns ran towards the victim and punched him in the face.
The victim fought back and the two exchanged punches, which resulted in a bleeding nose for the victim and a cut between Burns' third and fourth fingers on his left hand, according to police.
One of the witnesses ran into the victim's room and called police as the two men stopped fighting.
Police say they arrived at 11.17pm and spoke with Burns, who was leaving the house. He said that he was attacked by the victim and hit him back in self-defence.
Police spoke with the victim and the witnesses, who police say confirmed the victim's account.
Burns was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm (domestic violence).
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis noted during sentencing in open court that "there's a lot of domestic matters in his [Burns'] past".
"In some ways, you are my frustration for the day. You know what happens if you do this," Magistrate Ellis said.
"Do you really want to get into the heavy end of sentencing? Hopefully not."
Magistrate Ellis sentenced Burns to a 12-month CCO.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.