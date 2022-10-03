Western Advocate
Scott William Burns pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court to domestic violence-related assault

By Jay-Anna Mobbs
October 3 2022 - 7:00am
Magistrate warns man after his verbal fight over rental payments turned physical

FRUSTRATION over rental payments has landed a man on a community correction order (CCO) after he pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court to domestic violence-related assault.

