ABBEY Carter has been a force for the Bathurst Panthers throughout their under 15s Group 10 league tag campaign, so was there ever any doubt that was going to change in Sunday's grand final?
The Panthers halfback scored twice in the Panthers' 40-16 success over Orange CYMS Green at Carrington Park, steering the offence with her excellent decision making while also splitting goalkicking duties.
Carter opened her account by scoring the second try of the day for the Panthers, racing around the CYMS defence to score down the left side, and was over for another try after half-time when she dived across from close range.
Her playmaking was a big factor in the Panthers' unbeaten season, which concluded with the team's 13th straight victory on Sunday.
Carter said it was great to see the team bringing their best football when it mattered.
"It was a really good game. The past couple of weeks we probably haven't quite been at our best but I reckon this was the best that we've played all year," she said.
"It's awesome to be able to play the grand final at our home ground as well, with the crowd cheering you on. I'm pretty happy with the way I went on there."
Panthers coach Paige Gallagher couldn't speak highly enough of her team after the break, and
"It's been a good year. We've won all our matches," she said.
"Paige says that she doesn't know many footy rules but she's a great coach, I reckon.
"I think it was our good ball work that won it for us today."
It was a magical weekend for the Carter family after younger brother Riley was named best on ground in the Panthers under 13s grand final victory on Saturday in Mudgee.
Panthers under 18s skipper Jackson Carter also gained plenty of experience in the halves of the club's first grade side during the middle portion of the Peter McDonald Premiership.
The siblings' father, Mick, said he couldn't be prouder of what they've all achieved so far.
"It's pretty awesome having two of them reach grand finals, win them, and on top of that win player of the match," he said.
"The other year Jackson was in 16s and Abbey and Riley were also in grand finals. Jackson and Riley won but Abbey lost hers. It was great having all three playing. It's been a massive achievement by all of them.
"Abbey really impresses me, and she did so again today. Sometimes when she has the ball it's almost like the game goes into slow motion and she's got extra time to do everything.
"She's part of a pretty classy team. It's a massive achievement for them to win a grand final undefeated. We all know how hard it is to make one, let alone perform in one and win it."
