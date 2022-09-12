VETERAN journalist Peter Freestone was relatively new at the Western Advocate when then editor Jerry Carroll put him on the team to cover the 1982 Royal Visit.
Mr Freestone said the Royal Visit was obviously a huge event in the city, and each journo was given a camera and location which they had to cover. He got the airport, covering Her Majesty's arrival and departure.
He was the most junior reporter at the time, having been on the job a month or two.
"That morning of the Queen's visit, on October 10, 1982, we were called to a media briefing in the council chambers to go over what we could and couldn't do," he said.
"One of the rules was you couldn't get within a certain distance of the Queen when she was here.
"Jerry Carroll, who was the editor at the time gave us set areas to cover; my area was the airport when she landed and when she took off.
"When she landed, they closed off all the road. The Great Western Highway was basically hers into town. You couldn't get in or out. All traffic stopped other than the official motorcade.
"The plane came to a rest on the apron of the airport - we were all, the media, were all given permission to go out and get pictures of her as she descended down the stairs."
Except, Mr Freestone said there was one police officer who didn't get the memo.
"He said, 'Nope, you're not doing that. No one told me'," he said.
"Anyway, by the time he got word she had already descended the stairs and was halfway in.
"I remember a reporter from Channel 7 or 9, he went off, he totally lost it and called this copper words I probably shouldn't repeat."
Not to be deterred from getting his photos, Mr Freestone persevered.
"She came over to the terminal and they had a barricade along the path where she was going to be picked up, and of course there were thousands of people there to welcome her," he said.
"Handing her flowers and things like that. The media was allowed the other side of the barricade, but again, the distance rule applied.
"I got down on one knee to get a really nice photo of her accepting a posy of flowers, and I was just about to take the shot, when I felt two hands on my shoulders, and I was literally thrown to one side.
"One of her security monstered me, because she walked into the given distance towards me.
"I didn't get a say in it, I just got turfed.
"I still got photos of her, but not the one I wanted, because this gorilla of a guy got hold of me. All I can say was I wasn't a small bloke so he must have been pretty muscly, because he did a good job."
Mr Freestone didn't take the incident personally.
"He was just doing his job," he said.
"Anyone who was in that distance had to go, and I happened to be in it.
"I didn't even see him, he came up behind me and put his hands on my shoulders and threw me to one side."
Mr Freestone said the Royal Visit was one of the biggest stories he has covered in his career.
"It was really, really big, and it was the second time she was here," he said.
"People came from all over to see her. Have a look at the photos; you can see thousands of people lining William Street. It was the same along the whole route and, at the airport where I was, there was a big crowd out there, and a lot of noise and waving."
And he said no one was disappointed.
"She was her happy, beaming self."
He said the newspaper put out a special edition, including a wrap-around, covering the visit.
"[There were] multiple pictures of different scenes. It was a huge day," he said, adding the public's love for the Queen was obvious.
"At the time there was some talk of a republic, but you only have to look at the photos from the time and my memories of the time, there were huge crowds.
"There was a lot of support."
Western Advocate photographer Chris Seabrook also covered her Majesty's 1982 Royal Visit to the city.
He said he, along with chief photographer Phill Murray, were assigned the task of capturing the momentous occasion.
"I was taking photos in the old civic centre, from the mezzanine level, looking down," he said.
"It was a civic reception for her Majesty. Tom Cuneo from the Galloping Grape did the catering for the event, at the time the restaurant was across the road from the Civic Centre."
Mr Seabrook also recalls Queen Elizabeth walking down Russell Street, past the Court House.
He recalls strict protocols were in place on the day.
"I do remember we had to be a certain distance from her ... it was a huge day, with so many things to observe," he said.
But one thing that does stick out in his memory was the love the city of Bathurst had for Her Majesty.
"The crowds were huge and they loved her. Everybody had so much regard for her," he said.
Even 40 years on from her visit, that regard still holds, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announcing over the weekend Australians will get a one-off public holiday as a national day of mourning to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Thursday, September 22, which coincides with a memorial service for the Queen, will be a national public holiday.
