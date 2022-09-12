Western Advocate

When veteran journo Peter Freestone got a little too close to the Queen in 1982

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated September 12 2022 - 3:43am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Freestone got a little too close to the Queen during her 1982 visit to Bathurst, and her security detail were quick to remind him.

VETERAN journalist Peter Freestone was relatively new at the Western Advocate when then editor Jerry Carroll put him on the team to cover the 1982 Royal Visit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.