MOST sporting talents dream about being involved in one grand final for the season, so when Bathurst's Stuart Halsey ran out for his fourth decider on Saturday it was a special moment.
It also shows just how rapid the progression of the Bathurst official has been since he first took up refereeing four seasons ago.
On Saturday Halsey was given the honour of refereeing the Group 10 Junior Rugby League under 16s grand final between Bloomfield and Mudgee.
It means Halsey now holds the honour of both having played in and refereed a Group 10 JRL decider. Three years ago he was a member of the St Pat's White under 13s who prevailed 16-12 over Mudgee in an extra-time thriller.
It was fellow referee Bathurst referee Nathan Blanchard who broke the news to Halsey that he'd been given the honour of doing the middle in the top Group JRL age group grand final.
"It's been great, it's been a massive year," Halsey said.
"I found out pretty much straight after I did my 16s last week between Pat's and Mudgee. Nathan sent message saying I did really good and be proud," Halsey said.
"Then maybe 15 minutes later he called me and said 'I just wanted to be the first to congratulate you on the grand final'.
"I did the women's tackle at the start of the year, I had a 13s centre, but this is probably my biggest gig."
As Halsey indicated, in March he was given the job of refereeing the under 13s Western Women's Rugby League grand final between the Panorama Platypi and Orange Vipers.
Halsey's next two grand finals were schoolboys rugby league deciders.
He stood in the NSW PSSA under 12s grand final at Kiama in June and Halsey impressed so much at that tournament, he was invited to take part in the nationals at Wollongong.
"I went to state championships for the under 12s halfway through the year. I did really well up there and got the grand final up there," he said.
"Then a month later I got selected to do nationals for under 12s at Wollongong. I did really well up there and ended up getting the grand final for nationals too.
"The atmosphere was great, it was amazing. It was just something different to what I'm used to."
Another honour - this time an off the field one - came at Group 10's senior presentation evening on August 26. Halsey was the winner of the referees award.
As for Saturday's grand final, Halsey's approach was very similar to that of the players he was in charge of controlling.
It was to focus on the job, start well and build from there.
"I do get nervous sometimes, I just try not to think about it too much and just go out there and do the job," Halsey said.
"You just want to start strong, it comes down to the start, if you start well then the game is going to flow.
"I don't want to be out there blowing 50 penalties for a game, I just want to keep it flowing."
The under 16s grand final was won by Bloomfield, the Tigers defeating the Dragons 12-0. While many of those players will now move on to senior league, Hasley's aim is took keep improving and be involved in more big games.
"I'm definitely getting my name out there, hopefully I'm getting noticed," he said.
"Yeah I want to stick with it, I've been doing really well so I'll just keep going and see where it takes me."
