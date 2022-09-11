Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Subscriber

Bathurst referee Stuart Halsey controls the Group 10 Junior Rugby League under 16s grand final

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated September 12 2022 - 4:57am, first published September 11 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stuart Halsey has enjoyed a big season with the whistle. Saturday's Group 10 JRL under 16s grand final was the fourth decider he's refereed this year.

MOST sporting talents dream about being involved in one grand final for the season, so when Bathurst's Stuart Halsey ran out for his fourth decider on Saturday it was a special moment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.