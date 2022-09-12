Western Advocate
Adam Carey is on a mission to lure more Bathurst BMX riders and events

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated September 12 2022 - 12:06am, first published 12:00am
Members of the NSW-ACT Development Academy spent the weekend learning at Bathurst's BMX track. Picture by Anya Whitelaw

IT'S a track that has hosted Olympians, world champions and Australia's elite, but now the biggest battles at Bathurst's BMX Supercross track are with the weeds.

