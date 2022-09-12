IT'S a track that has hosted Olympians, world champions and Australia's elite, but now the biggest battles at Bathurst's BMX Supercross track are with the weeds.
It's something that Adam Carey wants to change.
The former state champion and experienced coach/manager wants to see the Bathurst track once again host some of the best riders from across Australia.
The last major event Bathurst hosted was a round of the UCI BMX Supercross World Cup in February 2020. It was an event which did not reach a conclusion due to strong winds.
"You've got to remember that this is a supercross track, this is one of the fastest tracks in the world," Carey said.
"We've seen the best in the world come here, it was unfortunate with the weather at the World Cup but you can't control the weather. We definitely have got the aspect of we need to shake the monkey off the back.
"But a couple of good events here and I think we'll be back to going pretty well.
"We are planning on trying to get an open here next year, a state series race, we are just wanting a little bit more support from the perspective of getting the track maintained.
"The surface of this track has held up fantastic, we had the surface done mid-2019 and we haven't done much to it since, we've just been spraying the weeds."
On the weekend Carey, who is now manager of the NSW-ACT branch of the AusCycling Development Academy, guided a group of around 20 riders aged 13 to 17 through their first experience at the Bathurst track.
As someone who has a host of elite racing experience as well as coaching - he's assisted in three Olympic Games preparations and was formerly head national BMX coach for Thailand - Carey had plenty of knowledge to impart.
"It's kind of full circle I suppose you could say. When I was these guys' age they didn't have this format of racing, this format was introduced in 2006. I was junior elite by then," he said.
"I still remember my very first supercross race, I went and had a look at the size of the hill and I was scared the whole time. Now these guys are 13 and they're looking at it.
"The progression of the sport, the way these kids ride a bike, like I would've killed to ride a bike like that when I was 17."
Seeing the best young riders in NSW-ACT become more comfortable on the Bathurst track over the weekend pleased Carey.
But he wants to do more.
Carey also wants more Bathurst residents to experience a sport he first fell in love with as a nine-year-old.
"Bathurst is very blessed that this facility is here. Now that I'm back here and I'm working more nationally in Australia, that's my whole focus, to help the club get more things here," he said.
"Before COVID we were pretty healthy, we had about 45 members, and then it dropped down to about 20 members. BMX is such a difficulty sport to master, it's really hard to try and sell.
"But we are now at the point where we are trying to get membership back up, things are open, we're able to hold events."
Carey plans to have the track open during the week for Bathurst riders and is crossing his fingers events will return to the world-class track.
