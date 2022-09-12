JESS Hotham has long had a passion for coaching junior league tag sides, so when someone was needed to guide the inaugural Western Rams under 16s she was the perfect fit.
The new role adds to an already lengthy resume that Hotham has in the sport.
Not only has she played for Bathurst Panthers, Group 10 and Western, Hotham has coached both on a club and representative level for a number of years.
That is part of the reason why Hotham was so eager to put her hand up to guide the under 16s.
"I'm so excited, they've finally put in a Rams rep side so these young girls can go a little bit further than Group 10," she said.
"These Rams girls actually get to go away and play and to be the first coach, I'm over excited.
"There's girls from Group 10, Group 11 and I think a couple from Group 9 that have come over as well to get in that mix.
"They have the 16s this year and are going to trial and see how it goes and then hopefully they'll do it for the 14s next year."
The under 16 Western Rams side will compete at the Monarch Blues Tag State Championships at Tuggerah on October 8-9.
The team includes four members of the St Pat's under 17s side that played in Sunday's Group 10 Junior Rugby League grand final in twins Maddie and Shauna Rawlinson, Tahnee Siakisoni and Samantha Hanrahan.
The Tuggerah championships mark not only the first time there has been an under 16s Rams representative tag side, but the first time in three years a Western tag side has been formed.
Between 2016-2019 Western fielded an opens team at the Country Championships.
So just as Hotham is excited at the level of talent within her squad, she said the players are excited to be given the opportunity to play representative tag.
"To go over and watch the trials, I was just so taken aback by the level they are at. They were all throwing the ball around - I was like, 'Yep, this is really exciting.'," she said.
"I think it's because the girls can now see they can go a little bit further with league tag. Normally it's you just play for your club and that's as far as you go.
"I think all these girls are all actually excited to get something, some representative tag for them to play. So yeah, the talent at the trials was great."
While it remains to be seen how Western's under 16s compare to the other regional teams, Hotham says the players are already looking like a cohesive unit.
"Every team I've coached I feel like I've had to teach them how to play, these girls were just on. I was like 'Beauty', I could just warm them up and stick them out there," she said.
"They were playing with random girls they didn't even know but everything was just clicking. It's so good to see that there's that sort of talent around the area."
