TIM Hunter has enjoyed an AFL grand final experience he'll never forget after being named the winner of the AFL Secondary School Teacher of the Year prize for 2022.
The Denison College teacher and Bathurst Bushrangers skipper was recognised by the game's governing body for the work he's put into organising school AFL events and creating opportunities for juniors to get involved in the game over his time as a teacher.
Hunter's national award win was announced in the days leading up to last Saturday's AFL grand final, and came just several weeks after the Bushranger was named the winner of the same prize at the NSW/ACT level.
As part of his national prize Hunter was part of the AFL grand final parade and got to watch the Geelong Cats versus Sydney Swans finale as the game's biggest day made its welcome return to the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
"It was incredible. All nine of us national award winners ended up spending the weekend together and there were some pretty special people from across the country. It was inspiring to hear their stories," Hunter said.
"We were involved in the grand final parade, which I had no idea we'd be doing, so to walk in front of the players was amazing.
"Another big highlight was myself and the primary school award winner addressing a conference at AFL House, answering questions on all things AFL in the Central West and how they can support the development of the game in our area."
Hunter said he was blown away to even learn of his NSW/ACT award win, let alone the national prize which would lead to his special grand final day experience.
"I was pretty shocked by the whole thing. My involvement has been through helping to organise the local gala days, which is something I love doing," he said.
"At times it can be a bit of extra work but I grew up with school footy and it's something that I've always strived to provide for kids in this area.
"We're in an environment where there's a lot of other sports to compete with but it's nice to give them a chance to play their sport for their school. It's also great to give kids who haven't tried the game before an opportunity to play."
Hunter said it's been great watching development pathways evolve over his time in Bathurst and he looks forward to seeing what lies ahead for the game's future in the region.
"The sport's continuing to grow. I think the women's game is going to continue to go from strength to strength and there's a great pathway for girls in the game now," he said.
"For me, I think it's the greatest game we can play and if I can provide a way for more kids to play it then I'm all for it.
"It's such an amazing sport, and it's nice to even have a small part in helping people play it."
Hunter knows how important it is to have opportunities to play the game at school.
It played a crucial part developing his love for the game when he grew up at Broken Hill.
When Hunter came across from there to Bathurst for university 12 years ago he wanted to do everything he could to help grow the game at both Bushrangers and at the school level.
"I started playing the game out there when I was five, starting in under 7s, and I've played ever since, barring the odd year off here and there," Hunter said.
"It's been a big part of my life forever so it's nice to be able to give a tiny bit back."
Hunter said putting together opportunities for Bathurst schoolkids to play the game isn't a solo effort, and he's thankful for all the support in bringing gala days to the city.
"I work pretty closely with Mick Sloan on all our school stuff," he said.
"He's been somebody who I've worked together with a lot and he's been doing it for a number of years. I'd like to thank him for all the help.
"A big thanks has to go to Casey White, who nominated me. Thanks goes to him and AFL Central West for having me on board when things are being done for school footy.
"Bathurst and Kelso High have also been amazing with their continued support of AFL, allowing me to take school teams away to events and providing kids the chance to play for their school."
