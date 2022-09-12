SCOTS All Saints College's new head of college is returning to a region he once described as his "second home".
Richard Ford was announced as the new head of college on Monday, September 5, and he will officially start in his new role from the start of term four.
Ford replaces John Weeks, who has been the head of college since July 1, 2019, and is set to retire at the end of term three.
Mr Ford said he's keen for the opportunity ahead of him at Scots All Saints College.
"The opportunity to get out of Sydney came up, so that took us to Tasmania, which is a beautiful part of the world," he said.
"When the opportunity to come back to NSW and be in this part of the world I knew and loved as a kid, it was one that, when I got to know the people and programs here, I thought would be a great opportunity."
Mr Ford said he regularly travelled to Orange in the Central West when he was a child.
"I was most fortunate as a child to go to school closer to the city, but I have family out towards Orange and Goulburn. Regional NSW always felt like my second home," he said.
"Having studied at University of Sydney and done an arts degree with honours in history, I jumped into teaching at Newington College.
"I was fortunate enough to work not just teaching history and English but working as a board master there.
"I loved my years working there and I worked in some other co-ed schools in Sydney including most recently St Andrew's Cathedral School, where I was able to lead the history department and teaching and learning at the school too."
Mr Ford said he's looking forward to his new opportunity in Bathurst, at a school that is fairly new, with the old The Scots School and All Saints' College merging back in 2019 to form the school we know today.
"I often think of the school as being two incredible apple trees that have been grafted together," he said.
"You've got all the benefits of everything that has developed in those schools that have developed over generations, but you've also got a new college where there's been an opportunity to think about what's going to serve the people of Bathurst and beyond well in this generation.
"What has stood out has been the thought that has gone into the programs, that will connect with the passions of the young people but prepare them for their future.
"I've been able to see a small amount over the past day or two and I'm looking forward to seeing more."
Mr Ford comes to Bathurst after a four-year stint in Launceston, Tasmania, where his role attracted local media attention over a number of months in 2020.
Launceston newspaper The Examiner reported that staff at Launceston Church Grammar School had backed three no-confidence motions in Mr Ford, though the school's board did support him on each occasion.
In relation to his time at Launceston, Mr Ford told the Western Advocate that he was "really proud" of what he achieved at the school, which he joined in 2018.
"I'm really proud of what was achieved at Launceston Grammar over the last few years," he said.
"I'm thankful for the good work of the team and the part I was able to play."
