STANDING on a World Championship team sprint podium - the emotions that Tyler Puzicha felt at that moment are ones she might struggle to fully articulate but they will stay with her for a very long time.
The Bathurst cyclist knows just how special it was to earn a silver in not only her first event as Australian representative, but to do it at the 2022 UCI Junior Track World Championships in Tel Aviv.
Though Puzicha has spent more than a decade in the saddle and has a swag of state, national and Oceania medals in her collection, to prove herself against the word's finest junior riders was definitely next level.
"The experience, it was amazing. I can't really actually put words to it, it was fun and the racing itself - it was nothing like I'd ever experienced before," Puzicha said.
"The racing was exciting so to have that experience on the world stage, I couldn't be more grateful.
"I knew the other countries because they'd been to junior worlds and have Euro championships, so kind of knew they had a lot more experience than we did.
"But racing against them, I helped me figure out how much harder I have to work now to be on their level.
"The whole experience was definitely a big motivator to try and get to the next level. I had so much fun and enjoyed the whole thing."
Held late last month, Puzicha was one of 12 riders who represented Australia at the championships. It was the first time she'd ever raced overseas.
Her program included the keirin, sprint, time trial and team sprint. It was in that team event that Puzicha got her hands on a silver medal.
Puzicha and her team-mates Emma Stevens and Sophie Marr placed second to a very strong German combination, with 1.045 seconds separating them.
"I have to say the highlight was the team sprint and coming away with a silver with the girls. I have to say that was pretty exciting," she said.
"Honestly, I'm pretty relaxed before an event. You know the nerves are in your tummy and your heart starts beating and you can feel it in every part of your body, but I guess it was about making sure I relaxed and just breathed and did what I needed to do.
"It's an unexplainable feeling being up on the podium. In the moment it's like 'Wow, we actually did it'."
Before reaching the final there was one very nervous moment as well as one of Puzicha's team-mates very nearly collided with her.
"She hit the duckboard and went up the track and then tried to correct it and nearly came down on me," she said.
"I thought we were both going to come down, I kind of moved, but I stayed calm and cool and tried to pick up the rate and we still got a good time."
In terms of her individual races Puzicha placed 10th in the keirin and did not progress beyond her heat in the sprint. But in her pet event - the 500 metres time trial - the talented teenager fired.
She placed fourth as she averaged 50.252km/hr.
"For my TT I came fourth which I'm super stoked with. I couldn't be much happier with how I went, getting fourth in the world is pretty cool," she said.
"It's kind of hard to believe it's real, I guess all the hard work we've done had paid off.
"I was a bit off my PB, but for the conditions it was good. It was quite windy because it was half indoor, half outdoor, that meant we couldn't ride double discs which was a bit different to what were used to.
"So I gave it everything and I'm glad with how I went."
Now she's back on Australian soil, Puzicha will focus on the upcoming HSC.
After she completes Year 12 she plans to move to Sydney where she will continue to pursue her cycling career and hopes to study nursing.
The next major track events for her will not be until early next year with the national and Oceania titles.
