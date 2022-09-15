MUSIC makes the world go round, and for members of the Mitchell Conservatorium Bathurst, music is what will be bringing them together with local audiences for a day to highlight the ability of young musicians.
The Mitchell Conservatorium will be hosting a concerto competition in the theatre at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC) on Sunday, September 18 at 2pm.
The competition will showcase the talents of four young conservatorium students and see them perform grand solo pieces with the accompaniment of a 50-player orchestra.
These students were selected to perform at this competition following an audition process held by the Mitchell Conservatorium and saw about 10 people try out.
Head of strings at Mitchell Conservatorium, Nicole Hammill, was the mastermind behind the inception and curation of the event.
"We really wanted to be able to showcase the talents and the opportunities that we have here at the Mitchell Conservatorium," she said.
Ms Hammill explained that on a smaller scale, concerto pieces are generally performed with the accompaniment of a piano, so to have the accompaniment of an entire orchestra is a rare experience.
"To get the opportunity to play with an orchestra is really special and it means the soloist really has to show off what they can do," she said.
"The beauty of this type of concerto is that it pushes the soloists to the top of their technical skills."
Violinist and finalist in the competition, Armaan Sahangiri, said he is very much looking forward to performing a concerto of this nature to local audiences.
"Being a young violinist I haven't had too many opportunities to perform a concerto of this kind with an orchestra," he said.
"Performing with the orchestra allows you to experience all the different parts and nuances, and I think those nuances will really bring out the best in each soloist."
Soprano finalist Monique Grima is also looking forward to the opportunity for her solo performance to rise to another level.
"The textures, the layers, the intensity of the instruments all combined in the orchestra, and being able to perform with that just adds another layer of fun and excitement to performing," she said.
"Being able to work with the orchestra has its challenges as well, but that just makes it even more rewarding."
Max McIlwraith, another finalist of the concerto competition, commended Mitchell Conservatorium on providing the opportunity for different instruments to be showcased.
"It's an exciting opportunity to see a multitude of different instruments presented from singing, to flute, violin, and myself on the double bass," Mr McIlwraith said.
"I think it's going to be a fantastic experience and I'm really looking forward to hearing all of my fellow soloists."
Flautist Audrey Papadatos is the fourth musician to be performing and competing on the day.
The concerto performers are not only presented with the opportunity to prove their level of talent to Bathurst residents, but they also have the privilege of rehearsing with their fellow competitors.
"It's been fantastic to practice with everybody," Mr McIlwraith said.
This feeling was mutual for Ms Grima, who had found the rehearsal process incredibly rewarding as it enabled her to meet new people and try new things.
"The rehearsals have been an absolute blast," she said.
As well as showcasing the talents of young Bathurst musicians, the event will also see the orchestra perform a movement from the Schubert symphony and the main theme from Star Wars.
There will also be two orchestras from the Sydney Youth Orchestra involved in the day, and they will combine with the Bathurst orchestra to perform the Star Wars theme.
The two conductors from the visiting Sydney orchestras will be the judges of this event.
The winning soloist will be announced on the day, and will receive a trophy and $500 in prize money and the title of overall winner.
