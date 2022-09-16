Man who punched a person in the face on a night out at the Ox sentenced

A MAN who punched a former friend in the face while on a night out in Bathurst has been sentenced.
Samuel William Marcus Windle pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm (domestic violence) in Bathurst Local Court on September 7.
Court documents reveal the victim was at the Oxford Hotel in Bathurst with a group of friends about 1am on November 28 last year.
The victim made his way to the bathroom after waiting to be served at the bar when he was punched on the right side of his face by Windle.
The court heard the victim fell to the ground before Windle kicked him on the right side of his body.
The incident, which was captured on CCTV, caused the victim's top lip to bruise and swell.
Police went to Windle's address at 8.15pm on March 8 where he made full admissions to the assault.
The now 30-year-old told police he couldn't recall too much of the incident as he had been drinking all day.
According to police, Windle showed remorse for his actions.
During sentencing, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis commended Windle's decision to relocate from Bathurst to Orange in order to distance himself from the victim.
"This is an unusual case in that there has been no incidents since the time of the offence," Magistrate Ellis said.
" ... I suggest you and alcohol don't get together at all."
Windle was sentenced to a six month conditional release order without conviction.
