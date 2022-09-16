Western Advocate
Court

Samuel William Marcus Windle pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm (domestic violence) in Bathurst Local Court

Jay-Anna Mobbs
Jay-Anna Mobbs
September 16 2022 - 8:30am
Man who punched a person in the face on a night out at the Ox sentenced

A MAN who punched a former friend in the face while on a night out in Bathurst has been sentenced.

