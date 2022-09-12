Historic carriage incorporated into a fitting farewell

A HISTORIC horse-drawn carriage, once used to repatriate the bodies of Australian soldiers who died overseas to Rookwood Cemetery, has been used in a fitting farewell for a Bathurst man on Monday.
In his later life, Raymond McDonald worked as a horse trainer, and following his death his family wanted to honour his career and passion for horses.
In a fitting farewell, they incorporated the horse drawn carriage into his funeral cortege, which took Mr McDonald on his final journey to the Bathurst cemetery.
Robert Traves, from Travealy Horse Drawn Carriages, who owns the carriage, said they have had the carriage for seven or eights years.
It was a big job to restore the carriage to its former condition.
"The carriage was in a bad state when we found it. I found it in a warehouse in Alexandra in Sydney, and after a bit we took it back here," he said.
He said the restoration began in Narromine and was finished in Bilpin last year.
Since then it has been used in four funerals, two in Canowindra, one in Cobar, and then in Bathurst on Monday.
The carriage still has its original glass in it and original rails.
It was drawn by the Traves' two black Friesian horses, who are full brother and sister.
Funeral director Keegan Wookey said she worked with Raymond's daughter Mary to incorporate the horse-drawn carriage into the service.
"Raymond had a passion and love of horses and the family were able to employ Travealy Carriages, who are based in Cowra, to be part of the service," she said.
Ms Wookey said Mary had found the carriage after doing some research, and it was a lovely gesture for a man who had worked so closely with horses during his life.
