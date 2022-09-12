Western Advocate
Historic carriage incorporated into a fitting farewell

September 12 2022 - 11:25pm
A HISTORIC horse-drawn carriage, once used to repatriate the bodies of Australian soldiers who died overseas to Rookwood Cemetery, has been used in a fitting farewell for a Bathurst man on Monday.

