Western Advocate

Don't be afraid to seek advice as storm season nears | Rural Notebook

By John Seaman
September 15 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This mob of Merinos ewes marked 112 per cent in a great season.

Rainfalls varied last weekend from 12 millilitres near Bathurst to in excess of 35 millilitres on higher country around Orange and Blayney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.