Western Advocate
Court

Isabella Giuliano pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court to mid-range drink driving

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated September 14 2022 - 12:11am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman who crashed her car into a gutter pleads guilty to drink-driving

A community service worker who crashed her car into a gutter held back tears in court as she was sentenced for drink-driving.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.