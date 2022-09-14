Woman who crashed her car into a gutter pleads guilty to drink-driving

A community service worker who crashed her car into a gutter held back tears in court as she was sentenced for drink-driving.
Isabella Giuliano pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on September 7 to driving with a middle range prescribed concentration of alcohol (PCA).
Court documents indicate police responded to a report that a car hit a gutter while travelling southeast along Lambert Street in Bathurst at 3.40am on July 11 this year.
As police approached the scene, they saw 23-year-old running with one male and one female.
The court heard that police pulled over and spoke with the three people - including Giuliano - who said they knew nothing about the crash and were walking to buy cigarettes from 7-Eleven.
Police got identification of the three people before they drove approximately 50 metres along Lambert Street to see a green Subaru Liberty stopped on the side of the road facing in the wrong direction.
The front right wheel had significant damage consistent with the report it had hit the gutter.
The court heard that police did a check on the licence plate of the vehicle and found it was registered to Giuliano.
Officers went to 7-Eleven where they spoke with Giuliano who admitted she drove the car at the time of the accident and had 'a few' shots of alcohol on the night.
She submitted a positive roadside reading for alcohol before she was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
While in custody she submitted a secondary positive alcohol reading of 0.149.
During sentencing, Giuliano's barrister Ms Lalic said her client's decision to get out of the car and run from the scene was because "she panicked".
"She was very emotional at the time," Ms Lalic added.
Speaking to Giuliano's "traumatic" past, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said it was best for her to not drink alcohol.
"I'm so sorry you've had to go through these things ... they're things nobody should ever have to go through," Magistrate Ellis said.
"I think alcohol just takes you over and you recall things from your past."
Giuliano was placed on a 12-month conditional release order without conviction and as a condition, must abstain from alcohol and drugs.
She was also disqualified from driving for three months and must have an interlock device installed on her vehicle for 12 months.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.