RACEGOERS got a taste of Mr. Southbrook's potential when he finished runner-up at Kennerson Park last week, and on Monday at the same venue he built on that performance to go one spot better.
The John Chapman-trained Mr. Southbrook ($2.90 favourite) finished behind his kennelmate Miss Maggie May at his previous start but was a cut above the pack in his next endeavour at the Bathurst track.
Mr. Southbrook led all the way in Monday's Welcome GBOTA Maiden but was pushed all the way to the line by Tilly's Big Bro ($4.40, Shaun Kirby), who made a strong return from a four month break by finishing 1.5 lengths behind.
La Fernando ($19, Phillip Reid) was a further five lengths back in third.
Chapman said it was good to his Mr. Southbrook go even better than he did during his great run home in last week's second place performance.
"He's a very young dog and we've thrown him in for a bit of experience. Now we'll probably turn him out for month and bring him back over a bit more ground," he said.
"He jumped better today and that's what enabled him to jump straight across. We're very happy with him at the moment. I think he's going places, this fella."
La Fernando, from the inside box, got a slightly better start than Chapman's runner but it didn't take the favourite long at all to cut across to the rail and take up control of the race.
Barking Zara began well from box two but couldn't keep pace with the leaders, allowing Tilly's Big Bro to come across from the widest draw and inject himself into the mix.
La Fernando was joined by Triple Psycho on the turn for home but they were left battling for third when the frontrunning duo broke clear.
Tilly's Big Bro sat right on the tail on Mr. Southbrook as they enjoyed a three length break over the bunch midway through the bend.
Kirby's runner - chasing his first win at start number 31 - never lost touch with Chapman's leader but couldn't find the kick he needed to get past.
The winning time was 17.90 seconds.
