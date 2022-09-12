Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Mr. Southbrook builds upon previous week's runner-up performance to claim maiden victory at Kennerson Park

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
September 12 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

RACEGOERS got a taste of Mr. Southbrook's potential when he finished runner-up at Kennerson Park last week, and on Monday at the same venue he built on that performance to go one spot better.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.