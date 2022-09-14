'Stay away from drugs': Roofing contractor caught driving with drugs for second time

A 20-year-old roofing contractor has been told to "stay away from drugs" after he was caught driving with cannabis in his system for the second time.
Jai Christopher John Elliot pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on September 7 to getting behind the wheel of a vehicle with an illicit drug present in blood.
According to court documents, a green Toyota Hilux utility being driven by Elliot was stopped by police at William Street in Bathurst for a random breath test about 2.25pm on May 28 this year.
The Wallerawang resident provided his provisional P2 licence to police who noticed he was not displaying P plates at the front or rear of the vehicle.
The court heard that Elliot was subjected to an oral fluid test which came back positive to cannabis.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where he produced a secondary positive oral fluid sample to the drug.
In relation to taking cannabis, Elliot said "no comment" to police.
During sentencing in open court, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis encouraged Elliot to not "do this a third time".
Elliot was placed on a conditional release order for 12 months with the condition he abstain from drugs for six months.
He was also disqualified from driving for six months.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.