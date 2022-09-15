Western Advocate

Rotary's corporate and public duck races postponed after wet weather

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated September 15 2022 - 6:49am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rotary's Steve Semmens and Iain McKean with Victoria Black from Weekes Accounting and Advisory. Picture by Chris Seabrook

THE Great Corporate Duck Race has been postponed by at least several weeks after recent rainfall put a dampener on plans to release the competitors into Queen Charlotte Vale Creek on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.