THE Great Corporate Duck Race has been postponed by at least several weeks after recent rainfall put a dampener on plans to release the competitors into Queen Charlotte Vale Creek on Sunday.
The public duck race, which was to be held on the same day, has also been postponed.
Rotary Club of Bathurst duck race coordinator Steve Semmens said the water in the creek was flowing too fast on September 11, making it unsafe for the Rotarians to get in the water to conduct the race.
The Macquarie River, the original venue for the race, was also too deep to use.
As a result, the Rotary Club will hold the race in around four to six weeks, by which time conditions will ideally have changed enough to allow the event to be conducted at one of the locations.
Mr Semmens said it was disappointing to have to postpone the event at the last minute.
"It was pretty upsetting, to be honest, because you do put that much effort into it and we get so much support from the community, particularly from the business community" he said.
"And it was a nice day as well. The sun was out a bit.
"... It's just one of those things that unfortunately happens now and we just have to go with the flow of the water."
Although the race has been postponed, Rotary has chosen not to sell anymore ducks.
There will be 62 ducks in the corporate duck race, and 300 yellow ducks in the public race, with prizes up for grabs for the winners.
The club is not only grateful for all the support shown by the community this year, but also a little surprised.
"I was very pleasantly surprised really, because it's been a tough couple of years. It's been more than a tough couple of years actually, because we've had drought and then fires, pandemic, and had a bit of water in there as well with flooding," he said.
"People in Bathurst are extremely resilient and I'm just amazed that we've been able to come together and support such a great event."
The money raised from the sale of the ducks in race will support the Rotary Youth Driver Awareness (RYDA) program and Wattle Tree House.
More than $20,000 has already been raised.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.