Western Advocate

As inquest winds up, family calls for better mental health crisis support in regional areas

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
September 15 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue Slatcher, holding photos of her son Ian Fackender.

IAN Fackender was a much loved son, father and brother, shot by the State in Kelso in 2017.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.