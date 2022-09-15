IAN Fackender was a much loved son, father and brother, shot by the State in Kelso in 2017.
As the findings into his death came down on Tuesday in the State Coroner's Court, his mum, Sue Slatcher, said she hopes her family's loss highlights the need for better crisis mental health support in regional NSW.
Ms Slatcher described Ian as a much loved and valued member of her family, who was suffering from acute schizophrenia at the time of his death.
She said he was a week overdue for his scheduled monthly injection, and suffering the effects of his condition.
Ms Slatcher said it was important people know Ian was not a criminal, but a wonderful, son, father and brother who is missed terribly.
"He had always been a good kid, with a sense of humour. Along with his brother and sister, he was close to his parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
"He had good friends that he stayed in touch with over the years, and he grew up and became a much respected member of society," she said.
"He started work as soon as he left school, and he and his partner moved to Queensland to start a life together.
"He continued to work and study and the family grew."
Ms Slatcher said Ian enjoyed the company of his mates and family, and would often spend Christmas with the family in the Illawarra.
"They were happy times," she said.
Ms Slatcher said Ian's journey with mental illness began around December 2000, around the same time he and his partner separated.
"We (his family) watched his highs and lows, and admissions into various psychiatric hospitals. We tried to keep him close to us and help him where we could," she said.
"Towards the end of his life he was suffering more serious psychoses, delusions and paranoia and became quite reclusive.
"Though he still enjoyed a meal, coffee and sometimes a walk with his Mum and stepfather and their two dogs.
Ms Slatcher said he also looked forward to visits from his two youngest daughters, who still live in Queensland.
Conceding Tuesday was a very difficult day, she said she hoped some positives may come out of Ian's death, including better support for people in regional areas suffering from mental health issues.
"It has been five year's since Ian passed away, and the family have been through a long and tragic Coroner's Inquest, along with a journey of personal grief.
"We have waited 18 months since the inquest for these findings," she said.
She said Ian's death has highlighted the need for crisis mental health workers in Bathurst and other areas.
"We believe there is a need for specialist teams of crisis workers in Bathurst and other regional areas. The successful PACER program, trialed in Sydney and the Illawarra and north coast of NSW has had good results.
"Regional areas that have police, ambulance and mental health clinicians available should be considered by the NSW Health Department for the PACER program, or similar," she said, adding if a PACER team made up of a paramedic, mental health clinician and police officer had been available the night Ian died, she believes he would almost certainly still be alive.
"Regional mental health patients deserve the same level of care as in the major cities," she said.
"If coastal city areas have 24-hour mental health crisis resources, it makes sense that regional cities should have the same," she said.
"We hope the coroner's findings will be the catalyst for new policies in both NSW Health and in NSW Police resulting in better care of the mentally ill members of our community," she said.
