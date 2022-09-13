Western Advocate
Police

Police allege driver caught doing 154km/h during statewide operation

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated September 13 2022 - 4:21am, first published 4:15am
Police conducted Operation Fume. File picture

A MAN allegedly caught doing 154 kilometres per hour at Walang and then returned a positive roadside breath test was just one of thousands stopped by police as part of a statewide traffic operation over the weekend.

Local News

