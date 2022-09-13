Police allege driver caught doing 154km/h during statewide operation

A MAN allegedly caught doing 154 kilometres per hour at Walang and then returned a positive roadside breath test was just one of thousands stopped by police as part of a statewide traffic operation over the weekend.
On Friday, September 9 and Saturday, September 10 2022, police attached to the Macquarie Highway Patrol Sector conducted 'Operation Fume' across the Bathurst and Orange.
The operation targeted drug and alcohol driving offences, and general road compliance across the Western Region and beyond.
Sergeant Ryan Baird from Chifley's Highway Patrol unit said the operation utilised high-visibility policing involving officers attached to Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, supported by general duties officers from local police districts.
"Despite the poor weather, police [in Bathurst and Orange] conducted a total of 770 breath tests and 258 drug tests over the weekend," he said.
"There were 17 positive roadside drug tests and 32 speeding infringements issued."
Sgt Baird said 12 drink driving offences were also detected, which included one alleged high range offence in Bathurst and two in Orange.
The first arrest came at 4.30pm on Friday, September 9, when police allegedly detected a vehicle travelling at 154km/h on the Great Western Highway at Walang.
"The male driver was stopped and spoken to in relation to the speed. He allegedly returned a reading of 0.153," Sgt Baird said.
"At 8.10pm on Saturday, police stopped a vehicle on Pailing Street Orange for the purposes of breath testing the driver. The male driver was identified as being a disqualified P2 provisional driver, and he allegedly returned a reading of 0.229."
Sgt Baird said at 11.20pm on Saturday, police attended a motor vehicle collision on McNamara Lane, Orange after receiving reports that one of the drivers was intoxicated.
A 41-year-old male driver was breath tested at the scene and allegedly returned a reading of 0.243.
Sgt Baird said it was disappointing to see people flouting the rules.
"Results like this clearly indicate that there continues to be a small number of people who chose to do the wrong thing on our roads," he said.
"It's not okay to drive drunk or drug affected, and police will continue to detect and deter this type of driving behaviour."
Western Region operations manager, Superintendent Luke Rankin agreed, saying these operations ensure there is no complacency on the road and that the right choices are made.
"Consuming alcohol or drugs impairs your ability to operate a road vehicle and can lead to life-changing consequences," Supt Rankin said.
"The message is simple: keep to the speed limit, wear a seatbelt, and a helmet for motorcyclists, having a plan B to get home safely if you are drinking, and focusing on the road.
"Officers attached to the Western Region Command will continue to provide safer regional roads across our region."
Statewide, more than 3100 traffic infringements were issued and 223 people detected drug-driving during the operation.
During the operation, police conducted 11,890 roadside drug tests, resulting in 223 positive drug detections. The results will be sent for further analysis.
Police also conducted 30,744 random breath tests, which resulted in 115 people being charged with PCA offences.
Further, more than 3100 traffic infringements were issued to drivers, including 640 for speeding, 56 for mobile phone usage, 62 for seatbelt offences and more than 2340 for other driving offences.
