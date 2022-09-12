Western Advocate
Healing Hands is being aimed at Bathurst's $110,000 The Panorama

By Col Hodges
Updated September 13 2022 - 12:13am, first published September 12 2022 - 9:00pm
Healing Hands is being aimed at the $110,000 The Panorama by his Bathurst trainer Gayna Williams.

GAYNA Williams has won plenty of feature races at Tyers Park and now she has another in mind - she is aiming her classy galloper Healing Hands at the $110,000 The Panorama (1,300 metres).

